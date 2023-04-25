BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — On April 16, 2023, SDSU Students’ Association President Nicholas Grote was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID, according to a statement released by the Students’ Association on April 20.

This however was not the first time Grote has been cited for drinking while underage.

On March 16, 2023, just 21 days before he would be arrested for underage possession and having a fake ID, Grote was cited for underage consumption, with a BAC of .138%, as well as use of tobacco by a person under the age of 21 (In December 2019 a change in federal policy raised the age to buy and use tobacco to 21).

Grote is currently 20 years old.

Ticket for Nicholas Grote

The statement released by the Students’ Association comprised an apology from Grote, who wrote that he understands his behavior was unacceptable, will accept any punishment, and that he has learned from the incident.

According to reporting from the SDSU student newspaper, The Collegian, Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith said that Grote smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes at the time of his arrest.

Grote told The Collegian that his blood alcohol level had not been tested, as he had refused a breathalyzer, reportedly saying that he did not think the police had a good reason to stop him.

According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney, Grote’s initial appearance in court for his latest charges is scheduled for May 15. A court date of May 1 was set for his March underage consumption charge.

Possession of a false ID in South Dakota is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can carry up to a year in county jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.