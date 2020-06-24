SDSU professor calls for more funding, awareness for teaching American history

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Learning and teaching American history is Dr. Charles “Chuck” Vollan’s passion.

And the current South Dakota State University Associate Professor of History believes a stronger emphasis on American history is needed in classrooms across the country. The coronavirus pandemic, along with the use of police force on Black men and the growth in interest in Juneteenth holiday continue to spear nationwide debate on systematic issues with racial inequality in the United States. Vollan says history continues to give the best perspective on how we got here.

Not only does history give perspective, Vollan says it provides key knowledge for people in a democratic society to succeed.

“The one thing we ask our citizens is that you vote. History makes the voter considerably more knowledgeable and a more capable voter,” Vollan said. “It’s absolutely essential to being an American.”

Dr. Charles Vollan

Vollan first started teaching history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1997 and he’s been teaching at SDSU since 2006. Vollan’s emphasis involves the American West, Native American and 19th and 20th century U.S. history.

He said the history department at SDSU contains four employees and the department “runs a tight ship to put it mildly.” Despite the lack of extra funding, Vollan said it’s not hard to get college students excited and interested in history.

“They’re taking the class because they need to fulfill a requirement and then we hook them,” Vollan said. “Not that many people come to college wanting to be a history major. You’d be surprised how well people react to it.”

“The humanities are incredibly important to provide meaning and context and that’s certainly history. If you know how to build a bomb that’s great, but you have to know how to use it and when not to use it.”

At SDSU, Vollan says he sees many incoming students, who have had a limited exposure to history from junior and high school curriculums. He referenced one of his own high school history teachers focused more on athletics than teaching history.

When it comes to how history is taught at the junior and high school level, Vollan said there’s two main theories — “great man theory” which focuses mainly on powerful men in history. The other theory being a more “broadview” history, looking more outside of political history.

Vollan even mentioned a more recent push for a statewide mandatory citizenship test for high school students. Gov. Kristi Noem announced her plans for a statewide U.S. Citizenship test her first State of the State Address in January 2019.

“There’s lately been a push to have mandatory citizenship tests for students,” Vollan said. “One thing we noticed is legislatures that push that don’t tend to fund it. Somebody has to pay for it.”

Like all teachers of all subjects at any level, Vollan said there’s always a need for more money.

“It’d be great if we had better funding. South Dakota isn’t known for its education funding,” he said.

Teaching slavery’s history in America

One area of history Vollan has extensive experience in teaching is the American Civil War and Reconstruction, which surrounds around the issue of slavery.

“Slavery and racism has been the biggest dead weight around our neck as a nation,” Vollan said. “Because of racism and slavery, the nation really wasted capabilities of amazing numbers of people and I think we still do. We still see the remnants of that.”

Vollan said after the Revolutionary War, each state came up with state constitutions and each addressed the issue of slavery. He said some northern states adapted “gradual emancipation” which phased out slavery after a period of time. In Massachusetts, slavery ended after a the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling in 1783.

“It’s an extraodirionary complex story,” Vollan said about slavery. “Slavery ended in various parts of this country in different times and different ways.”

Last week, the holiday of Juneteenth was celebrated around the country, marking the anniversary when Union troops in Texas informed the last group of enslaved African Americans that they were finally free.

As Vollan teaches in his history classes, slavery didn’t end with President Abraham Lincoln’s well-known Emanciatpion Proclamtion, which was more of a military measure to free slaves in areas the union did not control.

“It was designed to weaken the confederacy,” Vollan said. “It really took until the 13th Amendment was ratified to make slavery itself illegal. Lincoln didn’t end slavery, he freed slaves. There’s a difference and getting that complexity across is a tough thing to do in a short amount of time.”

Vollan said, ironically, Confederate General Robert E. Lee thought statues of himself would be a bad idea. He said the statutes of confederate leaders didn’t go up until 1890 and had a direct purpose to go along with Jim Crow laws.

“Those statues were emphatically designed to back up the idea of white supremacy. There’s really no other good argument for it,” Vollan said. “If a statue goes down, I personally don’t have a problem with it especially if they were a Confederate leader.”

Lee’s 60-foot statue in Richmond, Virginia will be removed, Virginia Democracitc Gov. Ralph Northam announced this month.

“Throughout my career, students have always had the idea that slavery was a bad thing,” Vollan said.