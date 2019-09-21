SDSU prepares for Southern Utah

The SDSU Jackrabbits moved to 2-1 with a 38-10 victory over Drake last Saturday. The Jackrabbits started slow as they only led 17-3 at halftime, but the Jacks found their rhythm as they outscored Drake 21-7 in the second half.

“You know, it was a slow start but the goal is to get a win and we got a win. Sometimes they’re ugly, sometimes they’re easy. Too often they’re too close, but excited to get the win against Drake,” SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

After missing the last two weeks with a hand injury, J’Bore Gibbs is expected to return to the quaterback position for the Jacks.

“We are planning on playing J’Bore, he’s going to practice this week and we’ll see, but the trainer who’s the expert says he’s going to be ready. We’re excited to get him back and he’s worked hard and was the number one guy and so he’s still the number one guy. We’ll see. I don’t think he’ll be full speed. We’ll narrow stuff down, but it’ll be good to have him out there,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jacks will now focus their attention on Southern Utah. SDSU hasn’t crossed paths with the Thunderbirds since 2015, but state is prepared to play.

“Well, they’re a good football team. They’re 1-2, they played in an FBS game and lost that one and lost to Northern Iowa, a good team in our league, a top 10 team in our league. They’ll spread you out on offense and they’ll run multiple and multiple on defense and very skilled and very fast,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbit offense is averaging nearly 45 points per game this season and will look to continue that success against a Southern Utah defense that has struggled this season.

“I think the biggest thing is we need to be simple. They play every front ever created and every coverage ever created and so we need to be able to have our guys be able to play fast when they come out in something,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Thunderbird offense is averaging nearly 30 points per game this season, meaning the Jackrabbit defense will need to be sharp on Saturday.

“They want to pass the ball, their preference is to pass, so we got to get a good pass rush, got to change up the coverages. They have one young man who has 28 catches, the next nearest guy is 8 and we better know where that guy is and we’ll have some systems to take care of him,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits will host Southern Utah on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.