SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new poll from a research group in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University shows “feelings thermometers” towards former President Donald Trump are lowering.

The SDSU Poll announced the results of a Spring 2023 poll that shows Trump with a rating of 31 based on polling from 747 registered voters.

The SDSU Poll said it uses “thermometers” to rate each politician on a scale of 0 to 100 with scores below 50 equally negative feelings, while scores above 50 show degrees of positive feelings while 50 is neutral.

“These are very intuitive, give greater precision than a simple approval rating, and are used widely by political scientists to measure feelings towards individuals and institutions,” the SDSU Poll news release said.

You can view the full results on the SDSU Poll webpage.

Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson had the highest rating at 51, while Republican U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds were at 48 and 46, respectively. Gov. Kristi Noem, who was predicted to be in a close re-election race from an Oct. 2022 SDSU Poll, had a rating of 42 and President Joe Biden had a rating of 34.

Among registered Republican voters, the breakdown was different with Gov. Noem leading with a “feelings thermometer” of 72.

Thune was at 64, Johnson at 62 and Rounds at 61 among Republican voters while Biden had a ranking below 20. Trump rated at 57 for Republican voters.

The SDSU Poll, run by SDSU professors Dr. David Wiltse and Dr. Filip Viskupic, first started in 2020 and is academic based on “trying to answer some important research questions.”

A second Spring 2023 poll will look at attitudes of potential presidential candidates for the Republican nomination.