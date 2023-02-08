SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Williams is a senior at South Dakota State University and a defensive tackle for the SDSU Jackrabbits football team. As of yesterday, he is also the organizer of a fundraiser to help his brother.

Williams’ brother, Chris Ritter, was in a motor vehicle accident recently, according to Williams’ post on a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Ritter. “A 16-wheeler collided with his truck while he was traveling to work in the early morning hours,” it reads.

The post goes on to explain that Ritter sustained extensive damage to both legs, suffering an open compound fracture to his tibia along with a fractured fibula and ligament damage in his right leg, and fractures to his femur and tibial plateau in his left leg.

Ritter underwent 7 hours of surgery to repair his legs, and has a long road to recovery. The post says he “has no medical insurance and is the sole provider for his fiancé and his twin baby girls, who are just shy of 1 year old.”

The GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000, which Williams said on Twitter will be used for transportation costs, physical therapy and other day-to-day needs.

Williams’ call for help has been taken up by many, including the Jackrabbit Former Player Association.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Williams.