BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men’s basketball team improved to 10-0 in Summit League play, following an 80-76 win over rival NDSU.

“It was awesome! You always love playing those games as a competitor,” SDSU guard Alex Arians said. “Being at SDSU, we have one of the best home court advantages, I think. We always get good attendance, I think 700 students they said. As a competitor, we love playing these games.”

“I thought that was obviously an enjoyable college basketball game. Obviously two teams that both have a lot of pride, both have a lot of talent and really play the game the right way,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “I’m really proud of our guys. I think the last four minutes, in particular the last minute and a half, we got four straight stops there and at the end of the day, that was the difference in the game.”

Saturday’s win was different from most of SDSU’s wins this year.

The Jackrabbits have shot 45.1% from beyond the arch this season. They’ve made 227 threes in 22 games. That’s nearly 10.5 three pointers per game, which equals 31 points a contest.

Saturday’s victory saw SDSU go just 1-12 from deep. That’s a three point percentage of just 8.3%.

“They definitely did a good job of taking away the three point line, but I feel like it kind of opened up the driving lanes and the paint, for sure,” SDSU guard Baylor Scheierman said. “Through the first half, we realized what they were trying to do and we adjusted to it.”

Scheierman made the only triple for SDSU and even that one needed a shooters bounce to fall.

Either way, the Jacks ability to find a different way to win, when the three wasn’t falling, just continues to prove how versatile the team is.

“It’s big for our confidence. We talked in the locker room about finding different ways to win and grind out wins when our shots aren’t falling, because we’re not going to shoot 80% every game and so we need to find ways to win,” Scheierman said.

Their three point struggles weren’t the only adversity SDSU faced Saturday.

Foul trouble, mixed with a later injury sidelined Douglas Wilson for a majority of the second half. Somehow he was able to still score 18.

Wilson was fouled on a rebound attempt and he fell to the floor awkwardly.

NDSU was charged with a flagrant foul and Wilson cashed in two free throws, but he was then subbed out and never returned.

“Doug’s dealt with some back spasms in the past and that’s why he missed the Omaha game a few weeks ago,” Henderson said. “That’s what it is again and I’m not overly concerned about it right now. He does a really, really good job of getting treatments and things like that. I don’t know and I can’t say for sure, but I think he’ll be okay.”

Luke Appel was solid in Wilson’s absence as he scored 14 points, while collecting eight rebounds.

However, Appel would foul out with a few minutes left to play in the game.

That brought Matt Dentlinger into the game, and he gave the Jacks some crucial minutes. He hit four free throws and played some solid defense against NDSU’s Rocky Kreuser, who led all scorers with 25 points.

“We were confident with Matt Dentlinger coming in when those two got in foul trouble,” Scheierman said. “Matt had four huge free throws, but he was also probably the MVP of the last minute on defense, with getting those stops. He was huge.”

“He was terrific. I mean, obviously he made his free throws, but they were going for Rocky and he (Matt) got two big time stops,” Henderson said.

SDSU is now 10-0 in the Summit League. The Jacks have started conference play 5-1 plenty of times over the past decade, but this year’s start is the best in team history. Despite having won ten straight games and owning a two game lead in the Summit League, the Jacks know they have a lot still in front of them.

“Honestly, we’re just focused on taking it one game at a time. We just keep getting better and better for those three games in March, because ultimately we could go undefeated in the regular season, but if we lose in the conference tournament, it’s not going to mean much,” Scheierman said.

SDSU returns to action on Monday when they travel north to Grand Forks. They’ll play UND in a make up game from earlier this season. Then they’ll head to Vermillion next Saturday (February 5), for a matchup with USD.