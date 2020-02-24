SDSU men clinch share of Summit League title with win over USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU Jackrabbits earned a narrow 85-80 win over in-state rival USD. The Jackrabbits have now won eight straight games, landing them a top the Summit League standings.

The Jacks had four players score in double figures including Doug Wilson who finished with 20 points, but the best performance of the afternoon came from SDSU true freshman, Noah Freidel.

Freidel led SDSU with 26 points as the SDSU offense scored 85 points, which is the 14th time that the Jacks have scored more than 80 points this season.

The USD offense was able to score 80 points, but their two leading scorers in Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude shot just 33 percent from the field.

Now the Jackrabbits will look to clinch the Summit League regular season title if they can earn a win on Thursday at NDSU.

The Jacks will travel to NDSU for an 8:00 tip-off on Thursday night, while the Coyotes will close out their season on Saturday, February 29 as the Yotes will host UND. Tip-off is set for 3:30.