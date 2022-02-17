BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men cruised past Western Illinois 91-66 on Thursday night, to claim the 2021-22 Summit League regular-season title. SDSU has now won at least a share of the title in each of the past five seasons.

The Jackrabbits also set a Summit League record on Thursday. SDSU’s 15-0 start in conference play is the best start in conference history.

Cleveland State held the prior record at 14-0 in the 1992-93 season.

The Jackrabbits started the game a little slow as the Leathernecks evened the game at 9. However, SDSU followed that with a 19-0 run.

Western Illinois connects on a triple.



That ends a 19-0 SDSU run.@GoJacksMBB 28, WIU 12 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 18, 2022

That was just the beginning of SDSU’s first-half success.

Douglas Wilson and Charlie Easley each scored 17 points in the first half, sparking a 48 point first half.

HALFTIME: @GoJacksMBB 48 Western Illinois 26 @KELOSports



Easley and Wilson each have 17. Jacks shooting 62% from the field and 63% from deep. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 18, 2022

The second half saw the Jacks cool off a little, but they still continued to pull away from the Leathernecks.

The Jackrabbits would go on to earn a 91-66 win over Western Illinois.

SDSU shot 55% from beyond the arc and 63.5% from the field.

FINAL:@GoJacksMBB 91, WIU 66 @KELOSports



SDSU claims the Summit League regular season title for a fifth straight season. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 18, 2022

Baylor Scheierman was tremendous in the second half, scoring 12 points in the period alone.

Scheierman led the way for SDSU as he nearly completed a triple-double. He tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Douglas Wilson scored a game high 21 points, while collecting six rebounds. Charlie Easley tallied 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits will look to continue their 15 game win streak on Saturday when they host St. Thomas at 2 p.m.

Wilson will be honored as part of this year’s Senior Day.