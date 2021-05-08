SDSU football advances to the FCS National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State scored the games final 33 points as the Jackrabbits advanced to the FCS National Championship in blow out fashion over Delaware, 33-3.

FINAL: @GoJacksFB 33 Delaware 3. @KELOSports



For the first time in in school history, SDSU is heading to the National Championship. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 8, 2021

The Jackrabbit defense was impressive as they forced seven sacks and allowed just 216 total yards of offense, including just 68 yards of offense.

SDSU will play the winner of James Madison or Sam Houston State in the National Championship on Sunday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m.

