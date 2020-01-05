SDSU basketball earns double header sweep of Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU women lost their top two scorers from a year ago in Macy Miller and Maddie Guebert. While there were several questions to be answered this season for the Jacks.

After starting 2-0 in the Summit League, SDSU hosted Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Jacks started off strong and carried an eight point lead into the end of the first quarter. The Jacks were slowed in the 2nd quarter however, as SDSU was held to only 12 points.

In the second half, SDSU came out red hot as they outscored the Leathernecks 43-24 to earn a 75-45 win and land their fourth straight win.

The Jackrabbits were led by their three seniors Paiton Burckhard, Rylie Cascio-Jensen and Tagyn Larson. Larson led all scorers with 21 points.

The SDSU men crossed paths with the Leathernecks in the second game of the double header.

The Jacks started off slow as the Leathernecks grabbed a 4 point lead. After evening the game at 10, the Jacks went on 12-0 run to grab a 22-10 lead, midway through the first.

The Jacks would outscore the Leathernecks 18-16 to conclude the first half as SDSU carried a 40-26 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the SDSU offense continued to roll as added another forty point half as SDSU cruised to their second straight Summit League win with a 91-56 decision over Western Illinois.

SDSU was led by their starters as Noah Freidel, Matt Dentlinger, David Wingett, Alex Arians and Douglas Wilson all scored double digits as the five combined for an impressive 70 points.

The Jackrabbit men will travel to Denver on Wednesday for an 8:00 tip-off, while the SDSU women will cross paths with Denver on Thursday at 8:00.