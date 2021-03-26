SDHSAA wraps up a successful winter sports season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state wrestling and state gymnastics tournaments were completed as scheduled in 2020, unlike the state basketball tournaments. Just over a year ago, the class ‘B’ girls state basketball tournaments were put on hold following the first day of action, due to COVID-19.

Fast forward 378 days and the state tournaments were held successfully for all three classes in both boys and girls basketball.

“It’s a big sense of relief. When I was driving to the girls tournament a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but think back to a year ago and that’s sort of when this all started and it was three of the wildest days that I’ve ever had in my life,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said. “What a difference a year makes. A huge sense of relief and mostly for the kids who were able to finish it out this year.”

This year’s state basketball tournaments were important for a different reason as the South Dakota High School Activities Association wanted to ensure that the players didn’t miss another state tournament.

“I remember, distinctly towards the end of one of the games, one of the kids came off the bench and he was just sort of running down the court, looking up into the crowd, just smiling and it was a good reminder of why we do this,” Swartos said. “It felt really great to get those in, especially for the kids who missed it last year.”

The winter season was able to go on without a hitch, despite the questions surrounding the start of the season back in December.

“Whether it was just the natural progression of the virus itself or mitigation strategies or just dumb luck, we were sitting there, in not a very good spot as a state around state football time, looking to move all in indoors for winter sports and we were really concerned how that was going to go,” Swartos said. “Like I said, whether it was from any of those things, the cases really improved through the the winter. Winter was harder to plan for, but in all actuality, when actually completing it, was in a lot of ways, simpler than what we had to go through this fall and that’s something I wouldn’t have predicted this fall.”

Class ‘B’ State Tournament – Aberdeen, SD

Just like the rest of the season, the state tournaments were played without any issues as well, though Swartos would’ve like to see more masks.

“We had a mask mandate and of course, we would’ve liked to see more people in the stands wearing masks, but we’re kind of limited in the enforcement of that, within our staff here and what we ask the people who are volunteering to go do in the stands,” Swartos said. “We would’ve liked to see more mask use, but at the end of the day, our focus is what is going on with the playing field and in that respect, I think it went as well as we could’ve hoped.”

Credit for the success of 2021’s season goes to more than just the activities associations.

“I give credit to everyone involved. From our task force to our schools, the coaches, the kids, the parents, the facilities that allowed us to come and be there, the cities that welcomed us to put the events on,” Swartos said. “Our staff here, did a lot of work. Our board made a lot of tough decisions, so there is a lot of thanks to go around and a lot of people to be recognized for it.”

Class ‘AA’ State Tournament 2021 – Rapid City, SD

Now the activities association moves back outdoors as they prepare for the spring sports season.

“It is certainly much simpler to plan for, obviously we have golf and tennis, which we did in the fall, so we’re able to pull those protocols forward,” Swartos said. “Then we used some of what we did in cross country for track and field, but it’s much, much simpler to plan for with our spring sports and being outdoors.”

The spring sports season marks more than just outdoor events, it also marks the finish line for the activities association.

“We want to finish this out strong as a state and an association, but we do feel pretty good going into the spring seasons here,” Swartos said. “Those are kids that lost their entire seasons last year, so it’s really important to get this in as much as possible.”