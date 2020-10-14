SDHSAA to hold special meeting on Friday; playoff football changes will be discussed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association will hold a special meeting later this week to discuss potential playoff changes.

There are two main items to discuss regarding the 2020 high school football playoffs, which begin on Oct. 22, for 11B and 9-man classes.

The first item to discuss is a possible change to the 11AAA football playoff seeding procedure for 2020.

This item has two possible outcomes. Keeping the current win percentage system or consider a change using head-to-head to promote/move up a single position in rankings, if the worse-seeded team could have had a matching record, if all games had been played.

This means that a team with a 4-4 record, could be passed by a team with a 4-5 record, if the second team beat the first team in a head-to-head contest.

The second item to discuss is the addition of a ninth seed for class 11AAA and class 11A as well as a seventeenth seed in class 11B and 9-man.

This addition would be there for the first round of playoffs, in the event that a team can’t participate due to COVID-19. Then the extra team would fill in, but there would be no reseeding, due to the potential short turn-around time, prior to the contests being played.

It would be a first round and 2020 change only.

KELOLAND News will have more on this story later today. Stay tuned with KELOLAND News on-air and online for more.