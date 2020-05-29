SDHSAA to allow summer activities as of June 1; moving forward with football advisory sub-committee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss a couple of important topics.

“We had two purposes today. The one was to look at recommendations for summer contact for our sports and activities. The second was to discuss further action with football classifications,” SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos said.

The board announced a three-phased plan to help return athletes to their summer work outs.

“We will allow summer contact to begin on June 1. And it revolves around three different phases and then three different categories of sports based on the amount of contact and the transmission likelihood of the COVID-19 virus,” Swartos said.

The June 1 start is to help athletes get in shape before the fall season begins. However, not every school will start on June 1 as it depends where your school lies among the three phases.

“Every community is different within how it’s been impacted. I think around half of our counties in the state haven’t had a case of coronavirus yet. The situation in Lemmon or Bison is much different than the situation in Sioux Falls or Harrisburg,” Swartos said.

The board also discussed the five-class football system plan that was proposed in April. The plan saw a lot of push back from coaches and the board agreed.

“There was a vote to accept the original five-class proposal that was proposed in April and that failed on a 4 to 4 vote. The next motion was to approve the request of a football advisory sub-committee,” Swartos said.

That vote passed unanimously, meaning the new sub-committee will have until November to provide a new plan for both a five and six-class system.

The board didn’t say which system they were going to use, but wanted to see what the sub-committee could come up with.

Swartos says there are no restrictions for the board to decide what to do with a six-class system (three 9-man and three 11-man or two 9-man and four 11-man).