SDHSAA prepares for big decisions in Friday meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota High School Activities Association will meet on Friday, March 27, to discuss two important topics, regarding suspended and postponed activities. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

The first topic on the agenda for Friday’s meeting is to discuss how to handle the currently suspended springs sports season and spring activities. Those activities include: All-State Jazz Band, tennis, track and field and golf.

The final topic of discussion is the highly anticipated decision of what to do with the suspended/postponed events. Those events include the six state basketball tournaments, visual arts, region music and All-State Band.

The much anticipated decision from the SDHSAA is the state basketball tournaments that many people have been waiting for since they were postponed about a week and a half ago.

In the surrounding states, part of North Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa were able to finish their state basketball tournaments, in front of a limited crowd.

Minnesota and three classes from North Dakota were put on hold for their state tournament. Minnesota didn’t just put a hold on, but they cancelled the remainder of their state tournament.

The states around South Dakota are in the same status that the SDHSAA is in for the spring sports. Some states have suspended play until mid-April or even early May.

Currently, the SDHSAA has suspended all play from the spring sports season or winter sports season until May 4.

SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos talked with KELOLAND News on Wednesday to talk about Friday’s meeting.

“I think the atmosphere at Friday’s Board meeting will be serious and deliberate because these are serious conversations and decisions,” Swartos said.

Swartos also said that the SDHSAA is putting safety ahead of anything else.

“Our goals in this specific instance are the safety of everyone involved, first and foremost, followed by exploring options to allow students to compete and perform in events for which they have prepared extensively,” Swartos said.

KELOLAND Media Group will have live tweets from the SDHSAA meeting at 11 a.m. Friday as well as a recap story on KELOLAND.com later Friday.