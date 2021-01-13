SDHSAA Board of Directors approves second reading on football classifications

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Board of Directors for the South Dakota High School Activities Association met on Wednesday, January 13 in their regular meeting.

Several topics were on talked about, but one of the hot topics that was brought up was Item #8 on the agenda, which was the second reading on football classifications.

The recommendation was laid out as such: 11-man would have four classes which would divide up the largest thirty-three schools via Male ADM (Average Daily Membership) with the 11-B class holding the remaining schools that are above a 56.000 male ADM.

Football Classifications for 2021

11AAA 8 Largest Schools + O’Gorman who has always petitioned up 11AA Next 11 largest schools 11A Next 14 largest schools 11B Remaining schools whose Male ADM is above 56.000 9-Man Divide remaining teams into three classes

Item #10 for the Board of Directors to consider was the new average daily membership numbers for the 2021-22 sports season.

Following their approval, the projected football classifications for 2021 became more clear for the top three classes, but the numbers are a little unclear still at the 11B level.

11AAA – (9) S.F. Roosevelt, S.F. Lincoln, S.F. Washington, S.F. Jefferson, R.C. Central, R.C. Stevens, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and O’Gorman

11AA – (11) Aberdeen Central, Watertown, Brookings, Yankton, Mitchell, Douglas, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sturgis Brown, Huron, Spearfish, and Tea Area.

11A – (14) Belle Fourche, West Central, Vermillion, Lennox, S.F. Christian, Dakota Valley, Madison, Milbank, Canton, Chamberlain, Tri-Valley, Custer, Dell Rapids and Sisseton.

11B – (Unofficially 26) Beresford, Hot Springs, Lead-Deadwood, Flandreau, Elk Point-Jefferson, Redfield, Winner, Wagner, Sioux Valley, Mobridge-Pollock, McCook Central/Montrose, Rapid City Christian, Baltic, Hill City, Groton Area, Parker, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, Bennett County, Deuel, Webster Area, Scotland/Menno, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, Dakota Hills and St. Thomas More (petitioned up).

The remaining teams would be split into three 9-man classes for 2021.