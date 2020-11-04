SDHSAA Board of Directors approves first reading to keep seven classes of football

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met on Wednesday, November 4 to discuss the current classifications of high school football.

The topic began with a proposal from Roosevelt’s Steve Moore.

The initial proposal featured a three class proposal in 11-man.

The official plan was hard to follow but it involved Aberdeen Central, Watertown, the eight teams in the current class 11AA and the eight best teams in class 11A, based on competitiveness.

The public forum at the beginning of the meeting saw a lot of pushback from a lot of schools including Dakota Valley, Lennox and Madison.

Public comment being conducted for today's SDHSAA meeting. A LOT of pushback from current class 11A schools, mainly focused on ADM of teams playing other teams with an ADM 2-3 times larger or more. Dakota Valley, Lennox, Madison have pushed back so far. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 4, 2020

Following a long discussion of more than two hours, the board circled back to a seven class system.

The proposed system that was motioned and seconded was as follows:

We have a motion!

11AAA: top nine schools

11AA: next 11 schools- Aberdeen Central down to Tea Area.

11A: Next 14 schools

11B: The rest of 11-man

9-Man stays the same — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 4, 2020

Class 11AAA (9 teams): Sioux Falls Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln and Washington; O’Gorman; Rapid City Central and Stevens; Harrisburg and Brandon Valley

Class 11AA (11 teams): Aberdeen Central, Watertown, Brookings, Yankton, Pierre, Douglas, Mitchell, Huron, Sturgis Brown, Spearfish and Tea Area.

Class 11A (Next 14 teams estimate): As of now, Dakota Valley, West Central, Madison, Belle Fourche, Vermillion, Milbank, Sioux Falls Christian, Dell Rapids, Custer, Lennox, Tri-Valley, Sisseton, Canton, and Chamberlain.

***The above teams are subject to change when the male ADM changes. Also, Pine Ridge and Todd County are not included in KELOLAND’s estimate, since they did not play in 2020.***

Class 11B would consist of the rest of the 11-man teams.

A motion was made and seconded after nearly two hours of discussion.

The motion passed 7-1.

Motion passes 7-1.



This is a first reading and the final adoption won't be until January. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 4, 2020

The board will meet in January to discuss/vote on a final adoption.