SDHSAA Board of Directors approves first reading to keep seven classes of football

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met on Wednesday, November 4 to discuss the current classifications of high school football.
The topic began with a proposal from Roosevelt’s Steve Moore.
The initial proposal featured a three class proposal in 11-man.
The official plan was hard to follow but it involved Aberdeen Central, Watertown, the eight teams in the current class 11AA and the eight best teams in class 11A, based on competitiveness.
The public forum at the beginning of the meeting saw a lot of pushback from a lot of schools including Dakota Valley, Lennox and Madison.
Following a long discussion of more than two hours, the board circled back to a seven class system.
The proposed system that was motioned and seconded was as follows:
Class 11AAA (9 teams): Sioux Falls Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln and Washington; O’Gorman; Rapid City Central and Stevens; Harrisburg and Brandon Valley
Class 11AA (11 teams): Aberdeen Central, Watertown, Brookings, Yankton, Pierre, Douglas, Mitchell, Huron, Sturgis Brown, Spearfish and Tea Area.
Class 11A (Next 14 teams estimate): As of now, Dakota Valley, West Central, Madison, Belle Fourche, Vermillion, Milbank, Sioux Falls Christian, Dell Rapids, Custer, Lennox, Tri-Valley, Sisseton, Canton, and Chamberlain.
***The above teams are subject to change when the male ADM changes. Also, Pine Ridge and Todd County are not included in KELOLAND’s estimate, since they did not play in 2020.***
Class 11B would consist of the rest of the 11-man teams.
A motion was made and seconded after nearly two hours of discussion.
The motion passed 7-1.
The board will meet in January to discuss/vote on a final adoption.