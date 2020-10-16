SDHSAA approves 2020 playoffs changes; 11AAA standings affected, all classes get extra seed in playoffs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association met on Friday, Oct. 16 for a special meeting with the Board of Directors.

Following the approval of the agenda and no public forum, the Board of Directors moved to Item #3 which was stated as: “Consider changes to 11AAA Football Playoff Seeding Procedure for 2020 Season.”

The vote resulted in a unanimous 7-0 vote as one member was not at the meeting.

Michael Talley of RC Central moves to accept the rule change, Tom Culver (Avon) seconds and with no discussion, the 11AAA has gone to a vote.



Motions passes 7-0, it was unanimous @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

The 11AAA standings will now be seeded by win percentage first, which is normal, but if we see a team that could’ve won or lost a game that was canceled, then the seedings could be adjusted based on a head-to-head win/loss.

Below is a current example of how the 11AAA new Football Playoff Seeding Procedure would be in effect:

Extra Seed for Playoffs

The next item was to add a possible ninth seed (11AAA or 11A) or a seventeenth seed (11B and 9-man).

This would add an extra seed for the six classes where an extra seed is possible. That extra seed would be able to fill in for any team in the playoffs who would have to step aside due to COVID-19 issues.

An important note to the motion is that the cancelation would have to be announced by Wednesday (prior to the Thursday playoff game) at noon.

Jerry Rasmussen (Dakota Valley) motions to adopt.



7-0 unanimous vote. Extra seed rule is accepted. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

Just like the 11AAA seedings rule, the extra seed item passed unanimously, 7-0.

Below is an explanation of the new rule from SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos:

Allowing Non-Playoff Teams to Play

The last item of discussion for high school football was item #5 which was stated as: ‘Consider allowing teams who have not qualified for the football playoffs to schedule an additional game on October 22, 23 or 24. This would be in effect for the 2020 season only.’

Now, the Board is asking Dr. Krogstrand about how many teams wanted to play.



5 schools have asked if we could play, but two schools said they would not want this motion to pass.



3 games at 11B rank, and in the 9-Man at most 9 games possible. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

There was some negative feedback from the board right away. The Board of Directors showed concern about two things, injury and community pressure on the schools to play.

Some concerns of community pressure if one school plays, but another doesn't. Injury is another factor of concern.



Board of Directors doesn't seem to agree with this motion, as of now. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

There was some support, but not much by the Board of Directors which led to a motion being made, but the motion died due to the lack of a second.

Looking for a motion. Mark Murphy of Aberdeen Central makes motion to adopt, but no one seconds, which kills the motion, due to the lack of a second. @KELOSports



No extra games for non-playoff teams this year, despite several states around SD already having this. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

That means there will be no extra games for 2020 non-playoff teams.