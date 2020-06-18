SDHSAA adds girls wrestling for 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association made the decision, in last week’s board meeting, to sanction girls wrestling starting with the 2020-2021 season.

South Dakota is the 25th state to sanction girls wrestling.

South Dakota is 25th state and Illinois the 26th state to approve girls high school wrestling; now over half the states!!



USA Wrestling June 16, 2020

“We’ve been visiting about it for a couple of years and we came up with a plan this year,” SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos said. “It was voted on by the athletic directors and then the board passed it by unanimous vote”

Girls wrestling will look a little different than boys.

There will only be one classification of girl’s wrestling versus boys wrestling which has two (A and B).

There will only be four weight classes. All of the wrestlers will be weighed at the beginning of the season and those wrestlers will be divided into the four weight classes.

Top eight wrestlers in each weight class will make the state tournament in Rapid City. The girls and boys state wrestling tournaments will take place during the same weekend.

The season will run during the 2020-2021 winter, but it is unclear how many teams will participate.

“Any school that has a girl’s wrestler could have a team,” Swartos said. “Wrestling is unique because you can have one or two wrestlers and still be able to compete.”

For now, the state will stick with the four weight classes, but Swartos hopes it will grow over the next few years.

“In a perfect world, we will get to the point where we have the same number of weight classes as the boys,” Swartos said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while now, so it’s exciting to see this sport added.”

The SDHSAA is most excited to see the opportunities for girls to wrestle at the high school level.

“In the past, girls have only been able to wrestle boys in high school,” Swartos said. “For that and several other reasons girls get to high school and they decide to stop wrestling.”

Girls wrestling wasn’t the only topic of last week’s SDHSAA board meeting.

There will be a change in this year’s girl’s basketball schedule as the first date to practice and play games have been moved a week sooner.

Since the girls state basketball tournaments are no longer combined with the boys, the girls would lose a week of their season, since their tournaments are a week earlier than the boys.

Another change was to the first date of allowable practice for all football classes.

All seven classes will get four days more to practice before their first game.

9-Man football and class 11 ‘B’ will be able to practice on August 6, instead of August 10. 11 ‘AAA’, ‘AA’ and ‘A’ will be able to practice on August 10, which is moved up from August 13.

“Any extra practice and contact that you can get the players, especially in football, before the first game is going to help,” Swartos said.

Another football change is that it was passed the football classes 11 ‘AAA’ and ‘AA’ will have a running clock mercy rule.

If the margin of score gets to 35 points after halftime, then there will be a running clock.

The last two topics of discussion involved track and field.

The first change was that the state will now have javelin in their field events.

The final track and field change will impact the state tournament.

Instead of having a two day, three site state tournament, there will be a three day, one location tournament.

The tournament will run three days at one location so either School of Mines in Rapid City or Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Swartos says the change for the state tournament will go into effect in the spring of 2022 and it will allow the athletes to showcase their talents in front of a larger crowd.