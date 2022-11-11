SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In fiscal year 2020, there were about 65,400 veterans in South Dakota and most of them were males, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The state had about 58,100 male veterans and 7,200 female veterans.

Data from fiscal year 2020 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is some of the most detailed for veterans in South Dakota. Veterans data is also from the Housing Assistance Council which uses tabulations from the Census Bureau’s 2015-2019 American Community Survey (ACS), 2019 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Data, and 2020 HUD Point in Time Homeless Estimates (PIT).

Although the Housing Assistance Council (HAC) said the median household income for veterans was $60,200, a number of veterans still lived in poverty. About 6.2% of the state’s veterans live in poverty.

The state’s poverty level is 12%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

About 8% of South Dakota’s workforce was veterans in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The unemployment rate for veterans was slightly higher than the state’s unemployment rate, according to HAC. Younger veterans have a higher unemployment rate than older veterans.

A study by Syracuse University of March unemployment data said that veterans ages 18-24 were unemployed at a higher rate than their nonveteran peers of the same age group and had the highest rate of unemployment for veterans than any other age group in the U.S.

The unemployment rate for Gulf War Era II veteran males was 2.7% in October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate was 3.1% for females. Both rates were lower than the rate for non-veterans.

Those who served from September 2001 on are referred to as Gulf War Era II veterans.

In October, the veteran unemployment rate in the U.S. was 2.7%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This is about 1.5% lower than the prior year.

Most veterans (70.6%) live in their own homes. About 38,600 of the state’s homes are occupied by veterans.

But some veterans pay too much for their housing, according to HAC. About 19% of veterans pay too much for housing. About 7,300 live in houses with major problems of cost, quality, or crowding.

Wartime veterans made up the largest share of veterans. The Veterans Affairs number of veterans is higher than the HAC. Veterans Affairs lists the state as having 65,429 veterans. The largest share of veterans (27,336) served in the Gulf War. Another 22,104 served during the Vietnam Era. The state has 3,869 Korean War veterans.

The state has fewer than 1,000 W.W. II veterans at 941.

The numbers may have changed from fiscal year 2020 as the state had an 18% decline in the number of veterans from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.