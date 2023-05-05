SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public university graduation commencements are upon us with each of the state’s public post-secondary institutions holding ceremonies the weekend of May 6.

USD

The University of South Dakota will hold its commencement with the undergraduate ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

According to a release sent by the University Friday, more than 2,100 students will be honored at the ceremony held in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

A link to stream the ceremony can be found here.

Of the more than 2,100 students, over 1,280 will be undergraduates with 865 graduate/professional students being recognized at a ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT

SDSU

South Dakota State University’s commencement will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

According to Jill Fier, SDSU media relations coordinator, more than 1,600 students will walk for their ceremony, with over 2,500 degrees being conferred.

SDSU will also reach the milestone of reaching 100,000 graduates in school history with this ceremony.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available on Saturday here.

DSU

Dakota State University’s commencement will kick off with a hooding ceremony at 9:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, with doors opening a half hour before. No tickets are needed.

The commencement will follow at 10:30 a.m. CT at the Fieldhouse.

The commencement address will be given by Dr. David Kenley, Dean of the College of Art & Sciences.

According to DSU strategic communications coordinator Jane Utecht, 384 students will graduate this semester, receiving Associate, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. degrees.

The livestream for the hooding ceremony will be found here.

The livestream for the commencement will be found here.

SD Mines

Mines will hold its ceremony at The Mountain Ice Arena at 9:00 a.m. MT Saturday, with no tickets needed and no limit for guests per graduate.

A livestream of the commencement will be able to be viewed here.

BHSU

Commencement at Black Hills State University will be held at the Field House of the Donald Young Center at 10:00 a.m. MT on Saturday.

NSU

Northern State University will hold its commencement at the Barnett Center, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday.

A livestream of the event will be able to be found here.