SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A committee assigned to study the issue of bar admission in South Dakota by the South Dakota Supreme Court has compiled a 51-page report with recommendations for possible changes to the legal community in the state.

Participation in the steering committee came from the judiciary, state bar, Board of Bar Examiners and the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. The final report recommends allowing possible lawyers an alternative pathway to incentivize public interest law practice.

“This pathway would offer law students seeking to practice public interest law or serve underserved rural areas of the state a fast track to admission without examination,” a news release from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System said. “The students must complete the required curriculum and an externship with one or more training attorneys, along with committing to two years of public service post-graduation.”

The recommendation comes nearly two years after the state Legislature considered a bill that would have allowed law school graduates to practice law in the state without passing the bar exam. Passing the bar exam is part of the required rules and regulations to practice law in South Dakota set by the Board of Bar Examiners.

KELOLAND News spoke with a 2021 law school graduate who was critical of the state’s bar examination. Republican Rep. Mary Fitzgerald said South Dakota is home to more than 100 “bar exam victims.”

You can read the full report attached below.

The final report says South Dakota’s legal community is at a crossroads making sure new lawyers have the minimum competence to practice law while also addressing the growing unmet justice needs of South Dakotans.

“Stakeholders agreed to keep a bar exam for South Dakota and appreciated the uniqueness of the Indian Law essay question as an important part of South Dakota culture and history,” the conclusion of the report said. “Stakeholders also support supervised practice as an alternative pathway, but more interviewees are supportive of a combination of the bar exam and supervised practice.”

The state’s Supreme Court will take public comment on the proposals from the report at a formal hearing at a date to be announced and official changes would be considered later in the year.