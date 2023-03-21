SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s highest judicial authority will be on display in Brookings this week.

The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments for eight cases at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the campus of South Dakota State University. KELOLAND News will livestream two cases on Wednesday and two cases on Thursday. You can watch the cases in the player above.

The entire schedule of cases are listed below (bold cases will be livestreamed):

Wednesday, March 22

9 a.m.: Detmers v. Costner

9:45 a.m.: State v. Foshay

10:30 a.m.: Bracken v. DLR

11:15 a.m.: Estate of Beadle

Thursday, March 23

9 a.m.: State v. Smith

9:45 a.m.: Estate of Simon

10:30 a.m.: State v. Banks

11:15 a.m.: Implicated Individual

The members of the South Dakota’s Supreme Court are Chief Justice Steven Jensen, Janine Kern, Mark Salter, Patricia DeVaney and Scott Myren. Lawyers for each side of the case will appear in front of the court to emphasize points of the case and respond to questions from the court.

Detmers v. Costner

The first case the court will hear at 9 a.m. Wednesday is a second dispute between Kevin Costner and Peggy Detmers which dates back to the 1990s and involves the Hollywood actor’s involvement in the movie ‘Dances with Wolves.’

Costner bought property in Deadwood where he planned to open a casino and resort called The Dunbar named after his character in the movie. He commissioned Detmers to sculpt 17 bronze figures of 14 buffalo and three Lakota hunters on horseback for display at the resort. The cost was an oral agreement of $250,000 plus royalties from sculpture reproductions through the gift shop.

The Dunbar was never built and Detmers claims Costner broke their agreement when he placed the sculptures at Tatanka, a tourist attraction in the same location.

In a 2012 ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed a decision against Detmers’ action requiring Costner to sell the sculptures.

Now, Detmers is alleging Costner is advertising to sell the land where the Tatanka is located which would relocate the sculptures violating a prior opinion on the parties’ agreement “to permanent display of the sculptures at Tatanka.”

The circuit court has ruled in favor of Costner because Detmers’ claim has already been interpreted by the Supreme Court and the court has found Costner “fully performed and owed Detmers no continuing duty because she had no continuing rights regarding the location of the sculptures.”

Detmers wants to know if the circuit court erred in its interpretation of “permanent” and if Costner was free from his agreement to permanently display the sculptures at Tatanka.

Lawyers for Detmers are Andrew Damgaard and Russell Janklow, while lawyers for Costner are Stacy Hegge, Catherine Seeley and Daniel Ashmore.

Bracken v. DLR

The third case to be heard by justices involves a Custer County Bed and Breakfast business and federal “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” benefits from the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Darcy Bracken operates White Tail Ridge Bed and Breakfast in Custer County with her husband and the business’s profits are Bracken’s primary source of income. Bracken reported her business stopped in February 2020 and no new guests came until the end of May 2020 because of the pandemic, but the business did stay open.

The South Dakota Department of Labor administered the unemployment assistance and paid Bracken $14,080 in a series of payments.

In July 2021, a review from the DLR found Bracken was not eligible for the benefits and Bracken was required to repay because “she was not considered unemployed.” The administrative law judge affirmed the DLR’s determination of overpayment because Bracken’s business “regularly had guests each month.”

Bracken’s appeal to the Supreme Court focuses on whether the administrative law judge erred in its determination that Bracken was ineligible because the business suffered “indirect economic consequences of the pandemic.”

The lawyer representing Bracken is Eric Schulte, while Seth Lopour and Courtney Chapman are representing the DLR.