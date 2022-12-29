An unfished house on Westfield Trail in 2019.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy and Nataliya Strizheus’ arguments for an appeal fell short. Lawyers for the couple appealed for a trial and argued the city didn’t have authority to employ a third party to demolish the house.

“The Strizheuses failed to present any affidavits or documentary evidence setting forth specific facts that create a genuine issue for trial,” the ruling written by Chief Justice Steven Jensen stated.

You can read the full ruling in the document below.

Joining Jensen in affirming the opinion were Justices Janine Kern, Patricia DeVaney and Scott Myren. Circuit court judge Cheryle Gering, filling in for Justice Mark Salter who deemed himself disqualified, also concurred.

Troy Stallings with Creative Building Corporation, hired to start construction in 2013, wrote in a affidavit his company had not provided any construction work on the property since 2015.

In April 2019, KELOLAND News reported the owner of the million-dollar home along Westfield Trail in Lincoln County was fined for multiple health code violations.

The Strizheus told KELOLAND News in 2018 medical expenses and a nearly two-million-dollar tax bill delayed the construction of the home.

The Strizheuses bought the land to build the house in 2013.