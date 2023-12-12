SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota will no longer deny personalized license plate requests on the basis that they may “carry connotations offensive to good taste and decency” after the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the state.

The ACLU of South Dakota filed the lawsuit on behalf of Lyndon Hart for deprivation of rights and a violation of free speech. Hart’s request for a personalized license plate for his business “REZWEED” was denied in 2022.

“The standard is deemed severed from the statute and has no force and effect in the issuance of personalized plates or in the recall of any previously issued personalized plate,” the settlement agreement document said.

According to the court documents, the ACLU and the state of South Dakota have come to an agreement where the state will recognize that accepting or denying personalized plates based on whether or not they’re “offensive to good taste and decency” is unconstitutional.

The statute language appears in South Dakota Codified Law 32-5-89.2 which says anyone with a motor vehicle may replace their standard license plates with specialized ones. However, the final sentence in the statute, which has now been amended, said the secretary of the Department of Revenue may refuse to issue a personalized plate “which carries connotations offensive to good taste and decency.”

“The idea of ‘offensive to good taste and decency’ being used as a standard, I don’t know if that is possible to be done consistently,” Andrew Malone, ACLU staff attorney said. “ What offends you might not offend me and vice versa. Everyone has a different level to what they find ‘offensive to good taste.’”

Part of the agreement includes the state issuing a public statement on the Department of Revenue website announcing that a new policy has been implemented where the “offensive to good taste and decency” standard is no longer used and anyone who previously had a plate denied can reapply.

The lawsuit came after Hart’s request for “REZWEED” was denied and called “poor taste.” Earlier this year, Hart took his concerns to the ACLU of South Dakota and they filed the lawsuit.

Malone said the statute language lends itself to vague interpretations and cannot be applied in an objective and consistent manner.

While investigating the potential violation, the ACLU got ahold of public records and found that those who approve and issue the plates were inconsistent, accepting the phrase “BEERMAN,” but denying “BEERMOM.”

“This is not how the First Amendment should operate,” Malone said. “There needs to be clear standards that are consistent where people’s speech is being regulated in a consistent, logical way.”

During their investigation, the ACLU also found that back in 2008, the Division of Motor Vehicles testified in front of a legislative committee and said the law was unconstitutional. However, nothing was done at the time and the Department of Revenue continued to operate under that system for the next 15 years.

“The very same government agency that processed and denied Mr. Hart’s application for a personalized license plate sought to repeal S.D.C.L. 32-5-89.2 because they contain certain provisions that violate free speech rights,” the initial lawsuit document said.

Malone said the ACLU is pleased with the outcome of the case.