SD State Fair will continue to plan for 135th fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO)– “The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) announces the South Dakota State Fair, scheduled for September 3-7, 2020 will continue.”

That is what the South Dakota State Fair announced in a social media post on Wednesday, June 3.

The State Fair is hoping to have their 135th State Fair this year, but it may look a little different.

“We’re planning on moving forward and we’re optimistic and excited about September,” South Dakota State Fair Manager Peggy Besch said.

Despite the cancelation of the Minnesota and North Dakota State Fair, the South Dakota Fair will go ahead as planned.

South Dakota’s decision to have a fair has not been influenced by other states, mainly because of the differences between their fairs.

“North Dakota’s fair is much sooner than ours and Minnesota is a much different fair than we are,” Besch said. “The magnitude of their fair is what I think helped them reach their decision.”

While the other states had no influence on South Dakota’s decision, it could mean some new face at this year’s fair.

Since local states around South Dakota such as North Dakota and Minnesota will not be having fairs, many exhibitors and fairgoers could make their way to Huron.

“We have already received calls from our neighboring states and I think some people (from SD) will choose not to participate this year, but I know we will see some faces from other states,” Besch said.

A different look

“People look through a different lens nowaday, and going forward I think people will act and respond differently,” Besch said.

In this morning’s Facebook post, the fair said this year’s fair could look a little different.

So what will it look like?

“There are a variety of different scenarios we are trying to work through and certainly the grandstand is one of them. It’s too soon to know what that is going to look like,” Besch said.

The State Fair has discussed many ideas including the thought of having entertainment, but without full capacity.

“The picture will become more clear in the next few weeks,” Besch said. “Certainly we look at all of the factors, but being in the close of summer, it makes sense that we hold off canceling and keep moving forward.”

As the fair continues to plan, they are keeping the health of everyone as a priority.

“The health and safety of our guests, participants, employees and community is our highest priority,” Besch said. “We will be implementing many health practices such as signage, hand washing stations and more frequent sanitation.”

The next step in the process is to wait. The fair starts three months from today, which gives the fair time to plan.

“I encourage folks to stay tuned to the website and social media platforms for more information coming,” Besch said. “There are so many ways to participate in the fair and we plan on celebrating 135 years. It’s going to be a great fair but it may look different.”