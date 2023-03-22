SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you think the interstates have been closed a lot this winter, you’d be right.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has issued 38 news releases so far this winter announcing interstate closures, said Julie Stevenson, the strategic communications coordinator for the SDDOT.

“I think last year, it was a total of four to six,” Stevenson said on the morning of March 22.

The most recent closure was Tuesday, March 21. Interstate 29 from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line closed at 7 p.m. because accumulating snow caused hazardous driving conditions, according to the SDDOT. I-29 opened Wednesday morning.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 were closed from Sioux Falls (Exit 84) to the North Dakota border on March 17. The eastbound and westbound lanes were also closed on I-90 from Sioux Falls to Chamberlain (Exit 395) on the same day. The closures were in the evening.

The sections of interstates opened the next morning.