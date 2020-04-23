SD high school football moves to 5 class system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- South Dakota high school football saw a total of 52 playoff games that had a scoring difference of 20 or more points.

Football Class Playoff Games with 20+ Scoring Margin (2019) Total Playoff Games (2019) 11 Man ‘AAA’ 3 7 11 Man ‘AA’ 4 7 11 Man ‘A’ 3 7 11 Man ‘B’ 11 15 9 Man ‘AA’ 10 15 9 Man ‘A’ 10 15 9 Man ‘B’ 11 15 64% of the 2019 playoff games had a scoring differential of 20 points or more.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association knew that they had a big problem, that they needed to fix.

“I think the general thought was three 11-man classes and two 9-man classes. The problem every time you do this is where you cut those classes and who is at the top and who is at the bottom of each of those classes,” SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos said.

While it may create a small problem of which schools are stuck at the bottom of their class, it erases the big problem of lopsided playoff games.

“Just across the classes, from 11 to 9-man, we were seeing a lot of lopsided scores. We had an 80-8 halftime game that was stopped in 9-man. Of course, we had the 100 point game in ‘11AA’. We saw a lot of non-competitive playoff contests across all of our classes,” Swartos said.

The old system was built on each school’s enrollment, however the class sizes were thrown off, due to the lack of restrictions, which is what created two classes with ten or less teams.

“The cuts in the classes were in terms of enrollment size, so there was really nothing that locks in a certain number of teams per class. With some growing enrollments in Brookings and some other communities, we were looking at a top end class (11AAA) with eleven teams, and right now there is a requirement that that schedule is locked, and those teams play a round robin schedule. With nine games and eleven teams, you can’t really do that,” Swartos said.

The SDHSAA also passed a motion to create a mercy rule in class 11AA and 11AAA.

“They had resisted that (mercy rule), largely because of the travel that a lot of teams do in those bigger classes. To drive across the state and play a half of football, doesn’t make a lot of sense. So what they approved was a running clock, once the score differential hits 35 points after halftime. The game wouldn’t be stopped, the clock would just continue running throughout the second half,” Swartos said.

The new class change would go into effect in 2021.

Other topics that the SDHSAA discussed this week, is the addition of girl’s wrestling and e-sports. The sanctioning of softball was also discussed, as the state of South Dakota is the only state to not sanction softball.