SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Biden recently announced a plan that would fund and bring broadband internet access to rural Americans, including $207 million for South Dakota.

This announcement is part of the Internet for All initiative where $42.45 billion are allocated for increasing broadband access across the country through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) grant program.

“High-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school, access health care, and to stay connected with family and friends,” a release from the White House said. “Yet, more than 8.5 million households and small businesses are in areas where there is no high-speed internet infrastructure, and millions more struggle with limited or unreliable internet options.”

Gov. Kristi Noem announced a similar plan in 2019 called ConnectSD to bring South Dakotans faster and better quality internet access. Since then, over $203 million in state and federal funding has resulted in more than 26,000 homes and businesses gaining access to high-speed broadband.

However, 15% of South Dakotans still don’t have access to high-speed internet or internet in general.

The $207 million of BEAD funding will go into installing underground fiber optic cables that run from a provider’s network to an individual’s home as well as supporting manufacturing jobs for the installation and upkeep process.

Alliance Communications, an internet service provider in Brandon, said at-home internet access is crucial for the modern age as more people are working from home, students have classes or assignments online and the emerging availability of telehealth.

“It’s much more important than it used to be even five or 10 years ago,” Amy Ahlers, Alliance’s marketing supervisor, said. “So much more of what we do has gone online. Working from home has become an option that a lot of people are looking for and in order to be able to do that, you need to have a good, quality internet connection.”