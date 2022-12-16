SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases of the flu continue to rise in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,702 new cases of the flu in the past week ending on Saturday, Dec. 10. There were 88 new hospitalizations from the flu and one flu-related death in Minnehaha County.

So far this flu season, there’s been 6,753 flu cases, 275 hospitalizations and five deaths.

You can see a breakdown of flu cases by week in the chart below.

Chart from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.