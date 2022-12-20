SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A contract between the South Dakota Department of Health and a local transgender advocacy organization has been terminated.

According to Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, South Dakota received a $135,747.92 federal grant through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in 2021 to fund and create a community health worker position in the state. The Transformation Project was the recipient of the grant and planned to use it to help those who experience disparate health outcomes, like members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Williams said that the funds for the position had a preference for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We complied with all aspects of the contract and are heartbroken at what we believe are

inaccurate descriptions of our work,” Williams said in an open letter. “We are further devastated because it is patently obvious that the transgender and broader LGBQ2S community in South Dakota faces

health disparities that could be improved under this grant–precisely what was intended

in the first place.”

The contract between the organization was terminated on Friday, December 16 in an email that stated the organization had failed to “failed to perform these obligations under the Contract.”

KELOLAND News reached out to Governor Noem’s office multiple times about the terminated contract but did not receive a response.

Ian Fury, chief of communications for Noem, told conservative news outlet The Daily Signal that the contract was signed without the governor’s approval and that the state does not support the organization’s efforts nor should it be participating in them.

“We should not be dividing our youth with radical ideologies. We should treat every single individual equally as a human being,” Fury told The Daily Signal.

Fury also alleged that the Transformation Project failed to submit quarterly reporters, a requirement of the state contract.

Williams says the termination of the contract is “unwarranted” and believes they were in compliance with the terms of the contract.

“We strongly disagree with the Department’s assertion that we failed to perform our contractual obligations. We are also deeply concerned by the appearance that the termination of this contract stems not from our actions but as a result of the population we serve,” Williams said.

Williams says that with the grant, managed through the DOH, the organization was able to hire their first community health worker whose duties included the following:

Health system navigation and resource coordination;

Health promotion and coaching in the form of providing information and education to patients that makes positive contributions to their health status, such as cessation of tobacco use, education in the misuse of alcohol or drugs, improvement in nutrition, and improvement of physical fitness;

Health education that is consistent with established or recognized healthcare standards and is grounded in methods and measures that have been proven effective in avoiding illness and/or lessening its effects, on topics such as control of high blood pressure, immunizations, and prevention of diabetes.

The initial contract can be read in full here.

Since the termination of the contract, Williams said that they have received death threats and harassing phone calls.

The contract between the organization and the DOH was terminated on Friday. By Monday, DOH Secretary Joan Adam announced that she would be retiring after less than a year in the role. Adam worked with the DOH for over 20 years.

Governor Noem’s office did not respond to questions about the retirement of Adam nor the termination of the contract.