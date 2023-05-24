SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally announce his campaign for U.S. President today.

Two South Dakota Republican federal lawmakers have already announced their support for a different candidate.

The Hill reported on May 21 that Sen. John Thune would endorse Scott. Thune is the No. 2 Republican lawmaker in the Senate.

Sen. Mike Rounds has already announced his endorsement of Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the Hill reported on May 18.

KELOLAND News has contacted the Republican lawmakers for comment today. We will update the story when the lawmakers respond.