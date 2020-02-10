Schools could receive a misdemeanor for requiring immunizations in SD

FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine sit in a cooler. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Almost 500 bills have been introduced to the South Dakota Legislature this year. One of those is House Bill 1235. The bill would make it a class one misdemeanor for any educational institution, medical provider, or person to compel another to submit to immunization.

“No child entering public or nonpublic school, or a public or nonpublic early childhood program in this state, may be required to receive any immunization or medical procedure for enrollment or entry.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks immunizations throughout the United States. These are the most recent percentages from 2017 for children aged 19-35 months receiving vaccinations for according to the CDC:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (4+ doses DTP, DT, or DTaP): 83.2%

Polio (3+ doses): 92.7%

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) (1+ doses): 91.5%

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) (primary series + booster dose): 80.7%

Hepatitis B (Hep B) (3+ doses): 91.4%

Chickenpox (Varicella) (1+ doses): 91.0%

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) (4+ doses): 82.4%

Combined 7-vaccine series: 70.4%

Check this story later on Monday to find out how states across KELOLAND compare to the national data for vaccinating.