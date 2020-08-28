School nurses: ‘Calm in the storm’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School nurses are part of the front line in the coronavirus pandemic battle.

“Nurses are ready to come back and take this on,” said Molly Satter, the health services supervisor in the Sioux Falls School District. School nurses are ready to be “that calm in the storm and leading the way at this time,” she said.

About 22,000 students returned to classes at SFSD this week. Tens of thousands more students returned to classes, or will return to classes, in other public and private in South Dakota. The state had 155,807 pre-K-12 students enrolled in public and private schools in the fall of 2019, according to the South Dakota Department of Education. Fall 2020 enrollment numbers were not yet available.

“The school nurse is really at the pulse of the community,” Satter said. “The school reflects the community.”

“What trends we are seeing; nurses are on the forefront of that,” Satter said.

Schools nurses are part of the daily screening process for students and staff. Students will be asked a set of questions about COVID-19 symptoms.

“One of the school nurses’ role is to explain to parents how we are screening their kids. We’re not really doing health screening, just more symptomatic screening and when they can return to school based on guidance provided by the Department of Health,” said Sheila Freed, the president of the South Dakota School Nurse Association and the Avera eCARE School Health director.

This is a list of COVID-19 symptoms included in the SFSD’s Return to Learn Plan.

If symptoms such as a fever are identified, then the school nurse will respond.

“If a child is symptomatic, we’ve got a screen spreadsheet to identify those children and send them home,” said Patti Anderson, the school nurse at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.

DOH, CDC and SFSD guidelines will require students with a fever, for example, to not be in school.

If a student shows a symptom while in class, the student will be isolated in the building until they can go home, Anderson said.

School nurses and other staff members have been developing plans and protocols for COVID-19 in the months since schools closed in March.

When there is a COVID-19 case

A graph from the South Dakota Department of Health showing COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools. The chart is updated on Mondays on the DOH website.

As of Aug. 24 the DOH has reported 70 cases in students and staff of COVID-19 in South Dakota K-12 schools. The DOH updates the school COVID-19 each Monday.

“I do anticipate that we will have some cases,” Anderson said of COVID-19 in the schools. “We might have some stops and starts (to school).”

School districts send the DOH information about a student with symptoms and then DOH continues the investigation by contacting with the child’s family. The DOH informs the district if the child has COVID-19 and the district assists the DOH with determining close contacts with the COVID-19 student.

“Once we have a positive COVID case, we can start helping with the contact tracing with the Department of Health. There are times when we can do some of that close contact exclusion a little bit ahead of the Department of Health…” Freed said. But it’s the DOH’s expertise and responsibility to take the lead on contact tracing, she said.

During a typical school year, a school nurse will likely look like other staff members and not so much like a nurse in a hospital or clinic.

This year, school nurses may more often be seen in personal protective equipment like the attire seen in hospitals.

“They will need PPE for various duties,” Satter said.

Anderson said she believes school district has enough PPE and other gear needed for the school year.

While Anderson said she’s confident in the plans adopted by the school district, she said if she’s honest, she still has some apprehension.

“I think I’m OK if I follow all the protocol. If I wear my PPE, if I maintain social distancing when I can…,” Anderson said.

She was anxious to return to school and work with students.

Back to school nurses who are on or off campus

Anderson will be one of 29 nurses working in the SFSD district. Of those 29, 28.5 are full time equivalents, according to the district.

But not every school in South Dakota has a school nurse on site.

The National Education Association, the National Association of School Nurses and other nursing and education organizations report there is a nationwide shortage of school nurses.

On April 15, the National School Association of School Nurses called for funding for 10,000 more school nurses.

The April 15 news release from the National Association of School Nurses.

The National Education Association says South Dakota has 1,195 students for each school nurse. Iowa has 889, Minnesota has 1,803 and Nebraska has 1,407.

A National Association of School Nurses 2017 study on the school nurse shortage says 25.2% of all schools in the nation did not employ a school nurse. The research says 39.3% employed a full-time nurse at least 35 hours a week and 35.3% employed a part-time nurse at less than 35 hours a week.

Freed is the head of a department at Avera eCARE that works with school districts in South Dakota and North Dakota that may have a school nurse but have multiple buildings or districts that do not have school nurse.

Avera eCARE’s school health department provides coverage for 20 school buildings in South Dakota, Freed said. It works with 44 school districts in the state and North Dakota.

“The smallest we work with has 13 students and the largest has 650 students in a building,” Freed said.

The eCARE nurses and their schools are prepared for COVID-19, Freed said.

School nurses do virtual or online visits with students but in-person school staff have been trained in COVID-19 protocol, Freed said.

The school staff and school nurses are partners in providing service and care, Freed said.

School nurses have already trained school staff to be use technology to be able to help with looking into a student’s ears for example, Freed said.

School staff helps the school nurse who is off site, Freed said. But being off site doesn’t mean the school nurse isn’t regularly connected to students, she said.

A diabetic student may be seen virtually, “three times a day,” Freed said.

Balancing COVID-19 with other student needs

The SFSD has hired a floating nurse to help with an anticipated increased workload and to fill in if a nurse is absent, Satter said.

About 3,500 students or 13% of the student population has enrolled in the SFSD virtual academy, said district spokeswoman Carly Uthe.

Satter said that reduction in the in-person enrollment will help to balance the regular school year demands that existed before COVID with the COVID-19 demands.

The team concept or partnership described by Freed for eCARE school nurses and staff is similar in the SFSD and it will help with the workload, Anderson said.

“This is a real team effort..,” Anderson said.

Staff members have been trained to dispense medication to students and “can assist with (symptom) spreadsheets,” Anderson said.

Education assistants have even gathered teacher packets with Band-aids, gloves and other supplies should a teacher need to respond to an issue in the classroom, Anderson said.

Anderson said beauty can be found in the pandemic.

“I see more unity,” Anderson said. She’s seeing examples of the school’s motto “We are Roosevelt. We are one,” Anderson said.

More than physical care at school

A school nurse may be caring for a student’s physical ailments but they also care for a student’s mental health needs.

“In a school nurse’s office probably we figure that a quarter to a third of our cases are related to mental health issues,” Freed said.

That may be anxiety or school avoidance shown in headaches or stomach aches, she said.

School nurses, whether providing service by telemedicine or in-person, regularly work with counselors or mental health social workers when students have mental health issues, Freed said.

“That’s just a school nurse function in general,” Freed said.

COVID-19 could increase student visits for mental health needs.

“The big thing is to listen, to really listen to what they are saying,” Anderson said of when a student may share a physical symptom that could be linked to a mental health issue.

“Also, asking the right questions,” will also be important Anderson said.

Anderson said school staff are aware of a heightened need to note changes in student behavior that could be related to a mental health issue.

At the forefront

Back in April of 2009, a school nurse identified the first U.S case of H1N1. The case was in St. Francis Prep in New York City.

During the 1918 Spanish flu, school nurses in Boston, New York City and New Haven, Connecticut, had key roles in the school and the community, according to a 2010 research report called “Better Off in School”: School Medical Inspection as a Public Health Strategy During the 1918–1919 Influenza Pandemic in the United States.

School nurses will be at the forefront of the pandemic but Freed said it’s important that a response structure is maintained.

“Even though we may suspect things can be happening, we can really only act on actionable items,” Freed said.

For example, the school nurse can act when a COVID-19 case is identified to help with contact tracing but, “There are times when we can do that close contact exclusion a little bit of ahead of DOH.”