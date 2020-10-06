Schlimgen and Stukel connect for four scores, O’Gorman cruises past Washington

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Washington and O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights cruised to a 31-7 win over Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, October 2.

O’Gorman was led by quarterback Teegan Schlimgen and wide receiver Sam Stukel. The duo connected for all of the teams four touchdowns.

Both teams put an emphasis on scoring early.

“We need to come out, rockets firing right away. We’re pretty good at getting going when the game hits the second quarter, but we need to hit lights out right away,” Washington coach Ryan Evans said.

“Realistically the start has been important for us. The games we play really well, we come out and have really good starts. We’ve executed at a high level in the first quarter, we’ve put points on the board in the first quarter and those sorts of things,” O’Gorman coach Jayson Poppinga said.

After a couple of nice stops by the O’Gorman defense, the Knights finally got in the endzone, late in the first quarter.

Teegan Schlimgen connected on a 43 yard touchdown to Sam Stukel.

Washington’s offense had a slow start, as the Warriors went three and out twice, but they put together a nice drive that lasted more than six minutes and finished with a 13 yard touchdown from Max Thomson to Carson Strom.

The game didn’t remain tied for long as the Knights put together a two minute drive and scored on a two yard touchdown, to number two.

Stukel hauled in the touchdown and gave the Knights a 14-7 lead.

A late field goal would give O’Gorman a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Knights added on to their lead late in the third quarter when Teegan Schlimgen connected to Sam Stukel… for the third time.

That connection continued into the fourth quarter when the Knights took a 31-7 lead with another Schlimgen to Stukel touchdown connection.

The Knights would hold on to that score and earn a 31-7 win. O’Gorman scored 24 unanswered points on their way to a homecoming win.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Sioux Falls Washington (3-3) 0 7 0 0 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 7 10 7 7 31 Score by quarter

O’Gorman was led by Teegan Schlimgen who connected on 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 232 yards, four touchdowns and nearly 18 yards per pass.

Knights’ wide receiver Sam Stukel hauled in five catches for 91 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Emmanuel Struck had four catches for 52 yards.

Washington’s Max Thomson connected on just 13 of his 26 pass attempts for 105 yards and one touchdown.

