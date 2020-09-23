Sanford official says adult patients could be cared for at children’s hospital during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mark Wilde , vice president medical officer at Sanford Health, today confirmed that part of the plan in handling the existing surge in COVID-19 patients includes caring for adults in the Sanford children’s hospital or Children’s Castle if necessary.

“Sanford Health has plans in place for patient volume surges for a variety of scenarios, including COVID-19,” Wilde said in a statement to KELOLAND News. “When appropriate, patients can be moved to various wings and locations on our medical center campus. Sometimes, pediatric patients can overflow into adult patient sections, or, when appropriate, adult patients can be cared for within our children’s hospital. This is all common practice for any health system.”

During a city informational meeting on Tuesday, Wilde told members of the Sioux Falls City Council that Sanford was able to handle the existing surge in COVID-19 patients.

On Tuesday, Wilde said the Sanford system has experienced a 15 to 20% increase in COVID-19 patients. Some of those patients are from Sioux Falls, others are from out of state or within the state of South Dakota, he said.

COVID-19 data from the city of Sioux Falls COVID-19 dashboard. Data is from the Sept. 22 post.

As of Sept. 22, the city of Sioux Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area has 70 hospitalizations, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. The Sioux Falls MSA includes the counties of Lincoln, Minnehaha, McCook and Turner.