Sanford International extension approved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Club Board of Directors reached a decision to approve the proposed two year extension of the Sanford International Tournament.

“This decision has not been made lightly, nor without great thought and commitment to the process,” Chief Operating Officer Bret Coad said. “The recent poll drew an extremely strong participation rate of over 85% of Certificate Members, and provided valuable insight into your appetite for the tournament, returning a result favoring the extension by a margin of 173 for and 108 against.”

“The Sanford International is grateful for today’s decision made by the Board of Directors and Membership of Minnehaha Country Club in agreeing to be the host venue for the Sanford International through 2024,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Being the host of an event of this magnitude is no small task, and we sincerely appreciate the membership’s willingness and sacrifice in allowing us to host the event at their home. There is no better host venue in this region than Minnehaha Country Club and with their support, we will continue to make this a premier event on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

“This decision is a big step forward in the process and provides us the latitude to pursue an extension with the PGA TOUR Champions,” said Micah Aberson, executive vice president of Sanford Health. “Sanford Health is proud to be the title sponsor of this event that provides an incredible economic and charitable impact on our community.”

The 2021 Sanford International is set for September 13-19.