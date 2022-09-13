SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s year five for the Sanford International.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend the Professional Golfers Association Champions Tour event at the Minnehaha Country Club golf course.

When can the public attend?

The course is open to the public starting at 7 a.m. Thursday with free admission. Morning and afternoon groups will be participating in the Pro-Am with gates closing at 6 p.m.

Away from the Minnehaha Country Club, Sanford International Live will feature a country music concert by Sam Hunt and Mitchell Tenpenny at Great Shots.

On Friday, the 50-and-over PGA professionals start play at 11:15 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. The Opening Ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. from the first tee box and gates will close at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., while on Sunday gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Tournament officials encourage fans to watch the action “parade style” or “cross-country” style. “Parade style” is where fans pick a certain spot or hole on the golf course to watch the field pass through, where “cross-country” style would be following a specific player or group around each hole on the golf course.

How much are tickets?

Admission is free for active, reserve, Veteran and retired U.S. Military personnel as well as all first responders. All you need to do is show a military or first responder ID at one of the entrances of the tournament. A wristband will also allow for people part of those groups and one guest to receive complimentary food and beverages at the Military & First Responders Outpost located on Hole No. 17.

Any child age 15 and under receives complimentary admission with a ticketed adult. Tickets for ground access are $20 each day, while a weekly pass is $50 for all three days of the tournament. The family package is $70, which includes two Saturday and Sunday ground tickets.

Tickets for the Sam Hunt concert are $65 and comes with Friday ground access at the first day of the tournament.

You can purchase tickets online on the tournament website or by calling (605) 229-9689.

Who has won the Sanford International?

There’s been four different winners of the Sanford International. Steve Stricker won the event in 2018, followed by Rocco Mediate in 2019, Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2020 and Darren Clarke in 2021.

Stricker, Mediate, Jimenez and Clarke will all be in action this year. You can see the full field of players at the following link.

Darren Clarke wins Sanford International

A total of 78 players will compete for $2 million in prize money. First place will win $300,000.

Official pairings for each day will be released on the Sanford International website the day before.

Cashless event

The Sanford International is a cashless event and all major credit cards will be accepted at all concession locations.

Parking and how to get to the golf course

The main entrance for the tournament is located on 22nd Street. Tournament officials encourage all fans and volunteers to use free parking at the Empire Mall with free shuttles giving eight-minute rides to the main entrance. ADA parking and shuttles are available at the Sherman Park Softball Complex.

Parking at the Empire Mall is at the old Sears and Younkers parking lots and bus shuttles will run every 10 to 15 minutes between the parking lots and MCC.

Shuttle times are Thursday (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Friday (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturday (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

For Uber and Lyft rideshares, pickups and dropoffs for fans are located at Parking Lot A, which is Upper Sherman Park just off the intersection of 22nd St. and Kiwanis Ave.

Fans can also use the bike trail to walk, run or bike to the tournament. A bike valet will be available to store bicycles.

Bag policy

Any bag larger than a 6-inch by 6-inch purse, which includes carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags and chair bags, are not allowed. Allowed bags include small purses (smaller than 6x6x6), see-through clear bags (12x6x12), 1-gallon plastic freezer bag and medically necessary or diaper bags.

On The left, the PGA bag policy. On the right, items you can bring to the course.

Cell phone policy

Smartphones and cell phones are allowed into the Sanford International, but fans will need to have phones be on silent at all times and the flash may not be used. Fans can take photos, video and audio throughout the tournament but it can only be used for personal uses like social media.

Phone calls are allowed in designated areas and officials ask fans to be respectful of ongoing play. Failure to comply with policies may result in removal and voided tickets.

What to wear

Keep an eye on the forecast. The latest forecast from KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center shows warm temperatures for Thursday with highs at 88 degrees, while on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected to be in the 80s. There’s a chance of rain all four days.

Tournament officials ask fans to wear comfortable shoes and clothing in anticipation of walking throughout the golf course.