SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each time an individual buys an item, even a ticket to an event, they are helping to pay for pools, streets and other services in Sioux Falls.

Sales tax revenue, including entertainment tax, fuels the city’s budget. Sales tax revenue generated $89 million for the city’s 2023 budget. “That’s just the first penny (tax),” said Shawn Pritchett, the city’s financial director. Pritchett said sales tax generates another roughly $89 million beyond the first penny tax. The total does not include about $11 million in entertainment tax.

“Clearly, it’s the single largest source of revenue for the city,” Pritchett said. It’s nearly double the income from property tax which was $78 million in the 2023 budget.

Sales tax revenue is projected to provide an estimated $97 million in revenue in the 2024 budget.

After at least three years of COVID-19 impacts on sales tax revenue and recent and current inflation, sales tax revenue is getting back to normal, Pritchett said.

Revenue dropped by double digits in 2020 because of COVID-19 but came roaring back in 2021 and 2022, in part because of pent-up demand and inflation, Pritchett said.

“To a certain extent, sales growth is a factor of inflation,” Pritchett said. The higher the price of item, the more a person pays in sales tax.

But the population growth in Sioux Falls also has a role. More people means more spending.

And the city continues to be a hub that draws shoppers and entertainment customers from 100 to 150 miles.

“We’ve used a steady 4% growth in sales tax,” Pritchett said of projections. But the budget and capital improvement funds have been based on 5% growth, he said.

“We’re not going to hit 4% this year and I don’t know that will hit 4% next year,” Pritchett said.

Still, sales tax revenue growth is still returning to normal which means revenue will still be strong, Pritchett said.

“People are spending their money on experiences, that has not waned,” Pritchett said.

The city had a 2% gain in sales tax generated from department stores and general merchandise stores from October 2022 compared to October 2023. There was an 18% gain in sales tax generated from eating establishments from October 2022 compared to October 2023.

Pritchett said record sales of the Broadway production of Aladdin at the Washington Pavilion and the healthy sales of other productions are positive examples of spending and sales tax revenue.

Sales tax from lumber and manufacturing is still sluggish, Pritchett said. Inflation plays a role in those industry-taxable sales.

Yet, Pritchett said consumer spending is not likely to pull back, in large part because of continued job security in the state.

“Even if we see businesses pull back, there are a lot of jobs (in the state),” Pritchett said. “I don’t believe we will see any massive reductions in the labor force.”

Pritchett said local residents are the largest drivers of sales tax revenue, but the city continues to draw in spending from the outside.

As of yet, the city does not have a way to quantify how much sales tax revenue is generated by consumers outside the city, Pritchett said. There is evidence to show that people are drawn to Sioux Falls for the shopping experience that includes small shops and larger retailers. “It’s more than shopping,” he said.

Out-of-towners come for a concert or sporting event and may shop while they are in town, he said.

The out-of-town money and local resident money all contribute to parks and other amenities that draw people to the city and make it attractive for locals, Pritchett said.