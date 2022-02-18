SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inflation is here and state officials but will sales tax and use tax revenue tank in FY2023 and beyond?

About two weeks ago Gov. Kristi Noem cited inflation and increased costs for energy and other items as reasons why FY2023 revenues will be lower than in FY 2022. Individuals may not have as much money to spend after paying for basic costs, she and other state officials have said.

About 64% of the state’s general fund revenue comes from sales and use tax. That means each time an individual buys groceries or a car, those purchases helps pay for state services.

The national inflation rate was 7.5% in January and is forecast to be 7.7% by the end of February.

Even if two-thirds of the state’s revenue comes from sales and use tax, South Dakota State University economics professor Evert Van der Sluis said inflation may not have as big of negative impact on that revenue.

“Is a state like South Dakota more at risk than a state that relies more heavily on other taxes like income taxes like our neighbor to the east, Minnesota?” Van der Sluis said. “What tends to be the case is income taxes tend to fluctuate a lot more than sales tax. One of the advantages of a sale tax is that it tends to be more stable.”

The sales tax revenue tends to be fairly stable because it’s imposed on goods and services, he said.

“Both goods and services are broadly taxed in the state,” Van der Sluis said. “We still have to eat so we’re gonna buy our groceries and those are taxed.”

Most basic expenditures have a sales tax on it, so in that sense that’s fairly stable, he said.

When an individual loses a job they may reduce spending but they will still need to spend money on items that are taxed, Van der Sluis said.

Multiple published research reports and analysis over the past 40 years have said that sales tax revenue tends to be generally stable but others point to at least some violatility.

“Sales taxes raise about the same amount as a percentage of state tax revenue as they did two decades ago, but this relative stability belies an important shift, with higher rates compensating for continuous base erosion., according to a Feb. 9, 2021, analysis on FY2020 in the U.S. published by the Tax Foundation said.

But the analysis also cited the inequity in a sales tax.

“By failing to keep pace with modern consumption patterns, sales taxes have become less neutral, less equitable, and less economically efficient over time,” the Tax Foundation analysis said.

A 2007 Georgia State University Policy Brief showed that the average sales growth of 7.64% from 1970 through 2005. Overall sales tax revenue growth was lightly lower than property tax growth. In 1989,1990, 1997,1998, 1999 the amount was affected by a gradual elimination of the sales tax on food for home consumption. Also, there was a decline in sales tax during the economic downturn in 2002 and 2004.

A study in Wisconsin by the Crowe Center for Research at the University of Wisconsin said sales revenue tends to be a more volatile sources of state tax revenue.

And research and economists say the sales tax revenue model is often considered a regressive tax because a greater share of income burden all on lower income and middle income households.

Year to date as of Feb. 14, the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management said sales and use tax revenue was 11.7% over last year.

The BFM projected a 7.3% growth in sales and use tax revenue for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and a decline of 1.5% in FY2023 from FY 2022.

The Legislative Research Council (LRC)’s forecast was less bleak. The LRC said FY2022 end 11% higher and grow 3% in FY2023.

This week, the state appropriations committee said it leaned to the BFM forecast for FY2023.

Although the BFM said FY2023 revenue will be about $1.279 billion compared to $1.298 billion FY2022, the 2023 revenue won’t be far off FY 2018 when $988,823,603 in general fund receipts were posted in sales and use tax, according to BFM records.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) said states spent less in 2020. Early indications were that individuals would spend more online and/or reduce spending, ITEP said.

But South Dakota dodged a sales and use tax revenue decline in part, because Noem stressed the state was open for business and repeatedly shared that the state had no mask or other mandates related to COVID-19.

An injection of more than $1 billion in COVID-19 relief money contributed to a huge $85.9 million budget surplus for fiscal year 2021.

Sales tax is regressive tax?

Inflation and any type of economic downturn will usually start discussions of tax reform including cutting sales taxes on items such as food.

South Dakota is one of three states as of April 2020 that fully taxed groceries.

“Sales taxes on groceries have an especially harmful impact on income and racial inequities since low-income families tend to spend a larger share of their income on groceries,” the Center on Budget and Policies said in April of 2020.

A bill that proposed cutting the sales tax on food purchases in South Dakota was killed when it was sent to the 41st day of the Legislature this week. There is no 41st day.

Van der Sluis said if that bill was approved it would have reduced the state’s revenue. From the Department of Revenue’s perspective it’s easiest to keep that sales tax on food in place, he said.

“It’s a whole different question to ask whether that is a fair thing to do. And it has been argued for a long time, and I think most economists would argue that sales taxes in general, that’s not just an opinion, that sales taxes in general are regressive,” Van der Sluis said.

During the 1990s several states increased taxes, including sales taxes to help with economies.

When states have raised taxes this decade to meet recession-induced shortfalls, they predominantly raised those taxes that fall most heavily on low- and moderate-income households, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said on Oct. 29, 1997.

Are conservative estimates proper for the state?

Budget forecasters in South Dakota tend to be very cautious, Van der Sluis.

Inflation will cause uncertainty in revenue and expenses. The state will likely spend more on infrastructure projects and fuel costs and other expenses , he said.

“Being slightly more conservative than normal seems to make sense,” Van der Sluis.