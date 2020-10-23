S.F. Roosevelt powers past Washington to complete undefeated season

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Roosevelt vs. Washington
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders cruised past Sioux Falls Washington 44-7 on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Rough Riders got the ball to start the game and marched down the field to grab a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first, Roosevelt came up with their first turnover leading 14-0 and took over in great field position with a chance to add on.
A few plays later, Roosevelt quarterback Taylen Ashley would score a touchdown to give Roosevelt a 21-0 lead.
Washington tried to get on the board, but Roosevelt forced another turnover. Joey Hughes came up with an interception that he took 20 yards for the score.
Late in the first quarter, Roosevelt pulled out a trick play as a wide receiver pass, would later set up a field goal, giving the Rough Riders a 30-0 first quarter lead.
The second quarter saw a little more defense, but the Rough Riders still scored two touchdowns and took a 44-0 halftime lead.
Both defenses came to play from there as there were only seven points scored the remainder of the game.
The final score of the game came at the end of the third quarter when Max Thomson connected to Carson Strom for the 73 yard touchdown.
From there, nobody was able to score meaning Roosevelt picked up a 44-7 win over Washignton.
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sioux Falls Washington (3-6)
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt (7-0)
|30
|14
|0
|0
|44
Roosevelt rushed for an impressive 183 yards on 42 carries, which helped them dominate the time of the possession.
The Rough Riders showed impressive defense as they allowed on 76 yards passing, 73 of which came on one play.
The only thing Roosevelt struggled with on Thursday was third down conversions. Roosevelt was great defensively holding Washington to 1 of 7, but offensively, the Rough Riders were just 3 of 8.
Roosevelt was led by Tyler Feldkamp who had six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Feldkamp also rushed for 20 yards and a score.
Taylen Ashley threw for 118 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing touchdown.
The big story offensively for Roosevelt was the ground attack of Joe Turay and Tyree Nave. The two combined for 198 yards and two touchdowns on just 27 carries.
Highlights
Click the video player to see highlights with commentary:
Click the video player below to watch highlights as seen on the KELOLAND SportsZone: