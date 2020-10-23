S.F. Roosevelt powers past Washington to complete undefeated season

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Roosevelt vs. Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders cruised past Sioux Falls Washington 44-7 on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Rough Riders got the ball to start the game and marched down the field to grab a 7-0 lead.

26 yard touchdown from Taylen Ashley to Tyler Feldkamp. Feldkamp had 65 yards receiving on opening drive. @RoughFootball leads 7-0 early. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Fz9eK6K9Rc — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 22, 2020

Later in the first, Roosevelt came up with their first turnover leading 14-0 and took over in great field position with a chance to add on.

Tucker Large with the interception… he fumbled at the end, but @RoughFootball takes over at the 23. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 22, 2020

A few plays later, Roosevelt quarterback Taylen Ashley would score a touchdown to give Roosevelt a 21-0 lead.

Washington tried to get on the board, but Roosevelt forced another turnover. Joey Hughes came up with an interception that he took 20 yards for the score.

PICK SIX!!!! 20 yard interception touchdown for Joey Hughes and @RoughFootball leads 27-0. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/YnNvQmufNz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 22, 2020

Late in the first quarter, Roosevelt pulled out a trick play as a wide receiver pass, would later set up a field goal, giving the Rough Riders a 30-0 first quarter lead.

A little razzle dazzle as Ashley laterals to Jabe Kieso who fires deep and connects with Noah Hartz for the big gain! @KELOSports Leads to a 33 yard field goal. @RoughFootball leads 30-0, late first quarter. pic.twitter.com/3X7aqEx27c — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 22, 2020

The second quarter saw a little more defense, but the Rough Riders still scored two touchdowns and took a 44-0 halftime lead.

Both defenses came to play from there as there were only seven points scored the remainder of the game.

The final score of the game came at the end of the third quarter when Max Thomson connected to Carson Strom for the 73 yard touchdown.

73 yard touchdown pass from Thomson to Carson Strom.@SFW_Football trails 44-7 after one quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/WdUJvnhhBR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 23, 2020

From there, nobody was able to score meaning Roosevelt picked up a 44-7 win over Washignton.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Sioux Falls Washington (3-6) 0 0 7 0 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (7-0) 30 14 0 0 44 Score by quarter

Roosevelt rushed for an impressive 183 yards on 42 carries, which helped them dominate the time of the possession. The Rough Riders showed impressive defense as they allowed on 76 yards passing, 73 of which came on one play.

The only thing Roosevelt struggled with on Thursday was third down conversions. Roosevelt was great defensively holding Washington to 1 of 7, but offensively, the Rough Riders were just 3 of 8.

Individual Stats- **One stat is incorrect, Jabe Kieso had the pass completion, not Tyler Feldkamp

Roosevelt was led by Tyler Feldkamp who had six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Feldkamp also rushed for 20 yards and a score.

Taylen Ashley threw for 118 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing touchdown.

The big story offensively for Roosevelt was the ground attack of Joe Turay and Tyree Nave. The two combined for 198 yards and two touchdowns on just 27 carries.

