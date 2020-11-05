S.F. Roosevelt hosts Harrisburg for a spot in the 11AAA state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt knocked off Harrisburg 46-21 back in September, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Now the two teams will meet again, only this time there’s a spot in the state championship on the line

You can view the semifinal matchups below:

Roosevelt is in the state semifinals for the 10th consecutive season, but they’ve only won one state championship during that run.

“I’m proud that we are in the semifinals all of the time, but we have to win and if there was a secret to it, we would’ve tried to learn that a long time ago. You try to play better every week and adjust to every opponent,” Kim Nelson said.

Harrisburg’s 35-15 win over O’Gorman earned the Tigers a spot in the 11AAA semifinals for the first time in school history.

“It’s going to be aggression and high expectations for our kids, that it’s our time. We’ve checked a few boxes that we’ve never checked before this season. Why not check another one,” Brandon White said.

Being the aggressors will be a key emphasis for Brandon White’s squad this week.

“Every time we play Roosevelt, our kids hope to make the play. Our kids hope to make the play or somebody around them will make the play and we can’t do that. We need to be the aggressor. We need our kids to fly around and say hey, I’m going to make the play,” Brandon White said.

Both defenses will be tested Friday night, as the Harrisburg and Roosevelt offenses are scoring more than 40 points per game this season.

“We’ve got to make sure this week that we utilize our kids strengths. We can’t put them in a coverage spot that they aren’t comfortable covering in or rushing,” White said.

“We’ve got to mix up our coverages a little bit. We’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback if we can get him out of his groove a little bit and keep him in the pocket,” Kim Nelson said.

With the high stakes of Friday’s matchup, the turnover battle will be critical.

“I think the big thing now, this time of year is taking care of the ball. It’s always an important thing and something that you stress,” Nelson said.

Friday’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com from Howard Wood Field. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. with play-by-play from KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.