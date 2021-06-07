S.F. Police arrest woman in long pursuit involving two stolen vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman was arrested in a pursuit that involved two stolen vehicles one of which rammed a police squad car, Sioux Falls Police said.

“Officers were just able to get out of the way,” Lt. Jon Thum said. “It rammed the squad car and pushed it back and officers had to move.”

Justice Rose Bravehawk was arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated alluding, aggravated assault on law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, Thum said.

A stolen Toyota was rammed into a police vehicle during a pursuit on the 3,100 block of East 11th Street.

Justice Rose Bravehawk

With help from the S.D. Highway Patrol and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, police were able to pursue the stolen vehicle into a field near north 60th Street and Bahnson, Thum said.

Thum said law enforcement used a drone in order to safely search for two people in the stolen vehicle.

“(The drone) was utilized as it was intended,” Thum said.

Officers found Blackhawk and he was arrested. The incident is under investigation.

While the Toyota rammed the police vehicle, the pursuit started earlier in west Sioux Falls when police discovered a stolen black Yukon SUV. The SUV did not stop for officers and fled to near the intersection of Duluth and 14th Street, Thum said.

“Officers recognized this was a busy time downtown,” Thum said. Officers stopped the pursuit but picked it up again and found it abandoned on the 3,100 block of East 11th Street.

Officers spotted a stolen Toyota Rave at that time, Thum said.

The Yukon is similar to the description of an SUV that may have been involved in two gunshot incidents reported late last week, Thum said. But it is not yet known if it was the vehicle.