S.F. Lincoln offense impressive in win over Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln picked up a 48-28 win over Watertown in the opening week of the 2020 football season.

Lincoln allowed 280 yards of offense and 28 points. However, 14 points and more than half of Watertown’s yards came on just two plays.

See complete game highlights from Saturday’s contest below:

This game was all about timely touchdowns and that is exactly how the first 12 minutes unfolded.

After falling behind 6-0, Watertown’s quarterback Kale Stevenson turned a fumbled snap, into a 71-yard touchdown.

A muffed snap to the quarterback leads to a 71 yard touchdown run by qb Kale Stevenson. Watertown leads 7-6 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/qerSsuSWlW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 29, 2020

Kade Rumpza would add the extra point, giving Watertown a 7-6 lead.

Lincoln would answer with a scoring drive to take the lead back and make it 13-7, but the Patriots weren’t done there.

Lincoln would put together a nice drive, finishing with a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tommy Thompson.

Lincoln led 20-7, but not for long.

Another timely first quarter touchdown came just moments later, when Watertown Freshman Juven Hudson would muff the kick-off, but then scoop up the ball and go 91 yards for the score.

91 yards for Juven Hudson, following a fumble to start the return. @ArrowActivities gets 7 more and trails 20-14 after one quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/pirIcPWEaV — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 29, 2020

Watertown still trailed 20-14 after the first quarter.

Lincoln would add another short touchdown, but then another timely touchdown occurred as Stevenson found Dawson Schmidt for a 75-yard touchdown.

75 yard touchdown pass from Kale Stevenson to Dawson Schmidt and @ArrowActivities is right back in it. It's 27-21 middle second quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/eJuTLEpWMD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 30, 2020

Watertown had cut the lead to six at halftime and was looking to make a stop, but that’s not what Lincoln had planned.

Isaiah Robinson took the second half kick-off for an 86 yard touchdown, giving Lincoln a 13 point lead yet again.

2nd half starts with a bang, Isaiah Robinson with the 86 yard kick-off return touchdown and @PatsRevolution leads 34-21. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/G1cKJVwFjd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 30, 2020

Watertown wasn’t going away easily however as a long drive resulted in a Stevenson to Schmidt touchdown again.

Catch or no catch? Dawson Schmidt hauls in the 13 yard touchdown catch, tho dropping it right after. Watertown trails Lincoln 34-28. 7 minutes third quarter @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/dgG1RNraPu — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 30, 2020

Trimming the Patriot lead by to six.

However, a blocked punt for a touchdown and then a long touchdown drive for Sioux Falls Lincoln, resulted in 14 unanswered points and a twenty point lead for Lincoln.

And that would be the final score as the Patriots earned a 48-28 win over the Arrows.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Watertown Arrows 14 7 7 0 28 Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 20 7 14 7 48 Box Score

Team Stats- Courtesy Sioux Falls School District

Outside of the two large plays for Watertown, the Lincoln defense held the Arrows to just 134 yards, including 59 yards rushing and 75 yards passing.

A key factor for Lincoln’s offense was time of possession and the number of total plays. Both team earned six yards per play, but the Patriots offense ran 25 more plays, accumulating an extra 152 yards.

The extra plays, came from the extra time that Lincoln had as they possessed they ball for nearly four more minutes.

Individual Stats- Courtesy SFSD

Kale Stevenson led the way for Watertown as he accumulated a total of 271 yards (passing and rushing) and three total touchdowns.

Tommy Thompson threw for 214 yards and rushed for just 20 yards, but the Lincoln quarterback scored five of the teams seven touchdowns.

Lincoln’s Isaiah Robinson was the work horse for the Patriot offense as he tallied 127 yards on 28 tough carries. He also tallied two catches and an 86 yard kick return touchdown.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-0) will be the away game in this year’s President’s Bowl on Saturday, September 5. The Patriots will play No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-0) who is coming off a narrow 24-21 win to second-ranked Brandon Valley.

Saturday’s game between Lincoln and Roosevelt will stream on KELOLAND.com as part of our High School Football Livestream Coverage.

The Arrows return to Watertown where they will host Rapid City Stevens on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

