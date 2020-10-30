S.F. Lincoln hosts Washington in quarterfinals, third meeting this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Sioux Falls Washington in the quarterfinal round of the 11AAA playoffs on Friday, Oct. 30.

It will be the third time that the Warriors and Patriots have met this season.

“You’ve got a year’s worth of film,” Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg said. “We are going to concentrate on what we do. We know them pretty well and at the end of the year, a zebra can’t change his stripes in a week. I think they’ll be somewhat familiar, but that coaching staff is good and so they’ll have a couple wrinkles.”

The two teams met, as scheduled, back on September 11 at Howard Wood Field. The Patriots picked up a dominant 41-0 win over Washington.

In week eight, Washington was scheduled to play Rapid City Central, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 on the Cobblers team.

Lincoln was scheduled to play Rapid City Stevens, but their game was also canceled due to COVID-19. Following the two cancelations, the two Sioux Falls schools collaborated to create a game between Washington and Lincoln.

The second time around, Lincoln jumped out a big halftime lead, but had to fight off a furious comeback by Washington. The Patriots earned a 28-20 win over Washington.

“We thought we left some points out on the field and we let some complacency seep in,” Fredenburg said.

Following a week nine blowout win for Lincoln, the Patriots saw everything unfold the way they wanted as they earned the third seed in the class 11AAA playoffs.

The Patriots took advantage of the new 11AAA playoffs rule, which helped them into a three-way tie with Harrisburg and O’Gorman. Since the Patriots had beaten O’Gorman, Lincoln found themselves as the three seed.

“With a three-way tie like that, it is what it is. It could’ve gone the other way too,” Fredenburg said.

The Warriors, who were locked into the sixth seed, will now play Lincoln for the third time this season.

“It’s two good teams playing in the playoffs,” Fredenburg said. “They knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so we’ll be ready.”

The Warriors picked up a 21-6 upset win over Lincoln last year, ending the Patriots’ season.

This year, the Patriots will look to beat the Warriors for the third time this season.

Lincoln enters the playoffs with the 4th best scoring offense in the state and that will go up against Washington’s seventh best scoring defense.

In two contests this season, Lincoln has outscored the Warriors 69-20.

“We expected to be here. I thought at the beginning of the season we were one of the best four teams in the state,” Fredenburg said. “I think we’re right where we expected to be and I hopefully we can make a little run here.”

You can watch the playoff game on the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week page; kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.