SF Lincoln hosts Brookings in volleyball, game to stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Brookings on Saturday, October 17 in the KELOLAND.com Volleyball Game of the Week.

105 games have livestreamed on KELOLAND.com since September of 2019. This includes 43 basketball, 35 baseball, 24 football, two softball games and one soccer match. Saturday’s game will be the first volleyball game to stream on the Game of the Week page.

Lincoln and Brookings are two teams that are right next to each other in the current class AA standings.

The Bobcats are currently 4-10 this season with wins over Spearfish, Yankton twice and Madison. After starting 1-7, Brookings has won 3 of their last six matches.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (4-9) is a different story. The Patriots had a solid start to the season, going 4-5. Since then, the Patriots have lost four straight contests including: Rapid City Stevens, top ranked O’Gorman, class A #1 Sioux Falls Christian and fourth ranked Watertown.

Brookings sits in eleventh place in the class AA standings while Lincoln sits in twelfth. That means this match could mean a lot for the two teams.

The match begins around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.