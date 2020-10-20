S.F. Lincoln holds off Washington’s fourth quarter surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors scored 13 unanswered points, but their comeback attempt came up short as Sioux Falls Lincoln claimed a 28-20 win over Washington.

The Patriots got on the board first when Tommy Thompson connected with Logan Needles for an 85 yard touchdown.

85 yard touchdown pass from @_tommythompson to Logan Needles and @PatsRevolution leads 7-0, 5:28 left in the first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/vk7BSORpIN — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

On Lincoln’s next drive, the Patriots were facing a 3rd and 17 when Thompson hit Ty Schafer for the touchdown.

23 yard touchdown from Tommy Thompson to Ty Schafer and @PatsRevolution now leads 14-0, 1:40 to go, first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/YUa0IkGWKj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

The Warriors were down 14-0 when Washington’s Josh Piper made one of the top plays of the game.

Catch and run for Josh Piper of 62 yards from Max Thomson. @SFW_Football cuts the lead to 14-7. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/jgPHYAFrHF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

The Patriots would add another touchdown when Thompson scored from three yards away.

3 yard touchdown run by Tommy Thompson. @PatsRevolution leads 21-7, mid second quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/zRCGV04ufO — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2020

Lincoln wasn’t done there as Thompson found Schafer again, for their fourth straight scoring drive.

Fourth straight scoring drive for Lincoln. Tommy Thompson throws connects to Ty Schafer. Thompsons four total touchdown. @PatsRevolution leads 28-7, 1 minute in the first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/CKFBN9qPZx — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

Out of halftime, the game changed as the Warriors found a rhythm.

Michael Johnson took over the third quarter for Washington and helped get them back on the board with a touchdown run.

Nice job by Washington, led by Michael Johnson who scored a one yard touchdown. The RB has 77 yards of total offense in the third quarter. @SFW_Football trails 28-13. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/eNatUKjGFH — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

The next Warrior possession finished with a touchdown again as Washington cut the lead to eight points.

5 yard touchdown from Max Thomson to Josh Piper. @SFW_Football trails 28-20, 4:36 to go. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/RRGUs7s4sl — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

Both teams had their chances with the ball in the fourth quarter, but were unable to do anything with it.

Lincoln would run out the clock from there and claim a 28-20 win over Washington.

The @PatsRevolution were able to run out the clock. Lincoln wins a thriller 28-20 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

Click the video player below to see full highlights with commentary:

Click the video player below to watch the highlights as seen on the KELOLAND SportsZone: