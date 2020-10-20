S.F. Lincoln holds off Washington’s fourth quarter surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors scored 13 unanswered points, but their comeback attempt came up short as Sioux Falls Lincoln claimed a 28-20 win over Washington.
The Patriots got on the board first when Tommy Thompson connected with Logan Needles for an 85 yard touchdown.
On Lincoln’s next drive, the Patriots were facing a 3rd and 17 when Thompson hit Ty Schafer for the touchdown.
The Warriors were down 14-0 when Washington’s Josh Piper made one of the top plays of the game.
The Patriots would add another touchdown when Thompson scored from three yards away.
Lincoln wasn’t done there as Thompson found Schafer again, for their fourth straight scoring drive.
Out of halftime, the game changed as the Warriors found a rhythm.
Michael Johnson took over the third quarter for Washington and helped get them back on the board with a touchdown run.
The next Warrior possession finished with a touchdown again as Washington cut the lead to eight points.
Both teams had their chances with the ball in the fourth quarter, but were unable to do anything with it.
Lincoln would run out the clock from there and claim a 28-20 win over Washington.
Click the video player below to see full highlights with commentary:
Click the video player below to watch the highlights as seen on the KELOLAND SportsZone: