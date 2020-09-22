S.F. Lincoln defense dominates, earn 17-7 win over O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Lincoln defense held O’Gorman to just 7 points and negative eight rushing yards on their way to a 17-7 win.

The Patriot defense forced ten sacks for a loss of 74 yards.

The scoring didn’t start until late in the second quarter, when the Knights attemped a fourth down conversion and were unsuccessful. That set the Patriots up with good field position.

A six play drive, led by running back Isaiah Robinson, who rushed for 51 yards on the drive, was capped off with a three yard touchdown run by Robinson.

3 yards for Isaiah Robinson who shows off the power. @PatsRevolution leads 7-0, late first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/fLd2o670BZ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2020

The next score didn’t come until the second half when Tommy Thompson found Robert Hutchinson for the passing touchdown.

Tommy Thompson to Robert Hutchinson from 20 yards away and @PatsRevolution leads 14-0. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2020

The Patriots got the ball back, but O’Gorman’s defense came up with the biggest play of the game.

Check this out… huge interception by @OG_Football and defensive back Andrew Nelson! Knights have the ball, down 14 after 3 @KELOSports #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0o56BUXbzC — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2020

This play was even named as the number three play on ESPN’s Top Ten plays.

O’Gorman finally got on the board when Teegan Schlimgen connected to Carter Petersen for the score.

Touchdown for @OG_Football as Schlimgen connects to Carter Petersen for the 5 yard score. It's 14-7 Pats, 9 mintues to go @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/z3QW9HFVmc — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2020

Late in the game, Lincoln held a 14-7 lead over O’Gorman when freshman kicker Tate Schafer, connected on a 29 yard field goal, to give the Patriots a 17-7 lead.

3 more for Lincoln as freshman Tate Schafer connects on a 29 yard field goal. @PatsRevolution leads 17-7, 5:20 to go. @KELOSports

Watch below:https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/xGFouhrjFd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 19, 2020

Lincoln would hold off the Knights in the final five minutes, to earn the 17-7 win over the O’Gorman.

Click the video player below to see the full highlights from Friday’s contest: