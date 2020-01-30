S.F. Christian hosts Dakota Valley in double header

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Thursday KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a double header between Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian.

The two games will feature two winning records and two ranked teams.

The first game will feature the girl’s teams from both schools as Sioux Falls Christian (4-7) will host Dakota Valley (6-6).

Dakota Valley has had some struggles on both sides of the ball this year as the Panthers are allowing 53.5 points per game, but are only scoring 52 points per contest.

The Panthers have been led by sophomore Rylee Rosenquist and junior Rachel Rosenquist. Rylee is averaging nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Rachel is scoring just shy of 12 points per contest.

The Chargers had a bit of a set back in their first game of the season. Sioux Falls Christian lost 54-36 to Lennox, but even more important, the Chargers lost junior and starting guard Lexi Unruh with an injury.

Now the Chargers are left trying to fill the void of one of their top players and have had a hard time trying to do so.

Senior, forward Lauren Tims has been the leader of a defense that is allowing only 47 points per game. The struggle for the Chargers however has been on offense as the team is scoring only 40 points per contest.

The late game will tip-off around 8:00 and feature two of the top teams in class ‘A’ boys basketball.

Dakota Valley (9-2) enters tonight’s contest as the fifth ranked team in the latest South Dakota prep media basketball poll.

The Panthers have been led by junior Paul Bruns who is scoring an impressive 30 points per game this season. Bruns has scored at least 22 points in all eleven of the teams games this year including 5 games of more than 30 points and an impressive 44 point game against Canton on December 20.

Paul Bruns has been great, but he isn’t the only player scoring. Freshman Isaac Bruns is scoring nearly 15 points per game, while junior Chayce Montagne is averaging just shy of 10 points per contest.

This season, the Panthers have been led by they offense that is scoring a very impressive 79 points per game. Dakota Valley has one of the top scoring margins in the state as they are outscoring opponents by more than 20 points per game.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers enter tonight’s match-up as the fourth ranked team in class ‘A’ and is looking to continue their winning ways. The Chargers have won six of their last seven games.

Senior Zach Witte and junior Tyler Prins are leading a Sioux Falls Christian offense that is scoring 70 points per game.

The Chargers also own one of the top scoring margins in the state as SFC is outscoring their opponents by nearly 19 points per game.

Tonight’s games will start around 6:15 and will livestream on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The KELOLAND sports and digital teams will be providing more livestream coverage this week and information about that can be found below.