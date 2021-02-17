S.F. Christian boys to host Harrisburg in Thursday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Thursday Game of the Day will feature a cross-class clash as #2A Sioux Falls Christian boys host #5AA Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG TIGERS (11-4)

The Tigers started the season 6-2 and then started an impressive five game winning streak that included wins over #2 Yankton, O’Gorman, Huron, Watertown and Rapid City Central.

However, Harrisburg has lost back-to-back games to Mitchell and then Brandon Valley.

The Tigers are scoring more than 55 points per game, but Harrisburg has mainly relied on their defense that is holding opponents to just 48 points per contest.

Harrisburg will have their hands full on Thursday as they look to slow down a talented offense from Sioux Falls Christian.

“We’ll have to try to limit transition opportunities, contest the Chargers on the three point line, stop the dribble penetration that creates open threes and we can’t allow second chance points,” Harrisburg head coach Scott Langerock said.

Offensively the Tigers will need to avoid turnovers, use good ball movement, space the floor and push the ball in transition in order to get points on the board.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN CHARGERS (13-3)

Sioux Falls Christian started the season 3-1 and then they started a pair of five game win streaks that were separated by losses to Vermillion on January 21 and Western Christian on February 11.

The Chargers offense have found success on offense scoring nearly 73 points per contest. Defensively, they are allowing nearly 57 points per game.

Christian will look to continue their offensive production against Harrisburg’s talented defense.

“The key for us is always how well we move the ball and how well we move our bodies. If we stand around too much, we are easy to guard,” Sioux Falls Christian head coach Mike Schouten said.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers will keep their focus on boxing out and limiting the Tigers second chance opportunities.

Thursday’s game will tip-off around 7:30 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.