SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently signed the state onto a ‘Border Strike Force’ led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, but details of South Dakota’s involvement have been scarce.

The new group, ‘American Governors’ Border Strike Force‘, claims that its goal is to “disrupt and dismantle” drug cartel networks along the southern border. How exactly they plan to do this remains unknown, with the group simply stating that they will “target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states.”

KELOLAND News reached out to the Office of Governor Noem to seek answers but received few.

The following questions were sent to Noem’s communications director Ian Fury:

What will be the actual role that South Dakota will play in this group? Will South Dakota National Guard units be used outside the state? If so, how many will be going? If so, what will they be doing? If so, for how long? How much will the estimated cost of this program be for South Dakota taxpayers? What’s the timeline for South Dakota’s involvement in this group? Is this group collaborating with any federal agencies, and can specific examples be provided? Do state governments have any sort of authority to conduct operations relating to border enforcement?

Fury’s response is copied below:

Many of your questions can be answered by Gov. Doug Ducey’s (AZ) press release from yesterday: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2022/04/governor-ducey-25-governors-commit-coordinated-effort-secure-united-states Regarding National Guard deployment, South Dakota currently has 125 guardsmen deployed to the southern border: https://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=28274 Regards, Ian Fury

Ducey’s release does discuss the new group, calling it a partnership to “do what the federal government won’t: secure the southern border.”

In the release, Ducey mentions recent migration statistics and says more than once that the new group will serve as a ‘force multiplier’ on the border. A force multiplier is a military term for a capability added to a combat force that increases the combat potential of the force in order to enhance the probability of success.

It is not stated how the group of governors will serve as a force multiplier, but the release claims the group will secure the southern border by sharing intelligence, strengthening cybersecurity and improving efforts to protect children and families. Details of how these things will be accomplished are not provided.

In a bulleted list within the release, it is stated that the multi-state effort will:

Improve intelligence sharing and analysis of state level crimes that may be connected to border security;

Monitor cybersecurity issues that may increase vulnerability along the southern border;

Target cartel finances that fund criminal activity in the border regions; and

Coordinate and improve interdiction on Interstate-10 and Interstate-40 to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling that occurs in the border region.

What improvements will be made to intelligence sharing are not mentioned. Nor are details on how cartel finances will be targeted.

This release did not answer questions asked of Noem’s office, namely what role South Dakota will play, the estimated cost to taxpayers, what authority this group will have to take action, or whether there is meaningful cooperation with federal agencies.

KELOLAND News again asked Fury the following questions:

Will South Dakota be sending more personnel? If so, what will they be doing, and how much will it cost South Dakotans?

Is this group working with the DEA, CBP or ICE?

Ducey’s release mentioned goals such as ‘improving intelligence sharing’. How will this be done/what improvements will be made?

As to the S.D. National Guard troops at the border, what are they doing? The release says they were sent to “provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents.” So what have they been doing to provide that support?

In response, Fury wrote that at present, no additional costs are expected for South Dakota taxpayers, and that the “improved intelligence sharing” would primarily take place at Fusion Centers (state-owned and operated centers that serve as focal points in states and major urban areas for the receipt, analysis, gathering and sharing of threat-related information). What these improvements will be was still not explained.

Lastly, Fury said “I will not be providing specifics regarding the duties of those deployed personnel (National Guard troops)” due to “security reasons.”

The question regarding collaboration with entities such as the DEA, CBP and ICE was once again not addressed.

In 2018, Arizona National Guard troops were sent to the border, but as only federal agencies have jurisdiction on immigration enforcement, they reportedly wound up shoveling manure and changing tires.

In July of 2021, it was announced that Noem was sending 125 members of the South Dakota National Guard to the border to provide “non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents.” These original troops have since returned home, but more have gone in their place.

In the memorandum announcing the formation and goals of the group, the issue of illegal immigration is mixed with that of drug trafficking. Working within this narrative, after citing statistics on drug seizures and claiming that cartels are recruiting American teens, the memo then cites the federal government’s failure to build a border wall as an instance of the government failing to protect the states, claiming it would be a major impediment to illegal border crossings.

However, many disagree with the idea that a border wall would do much at all to curb the flow of drugs into the United States.

In 2019, Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow in the Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institute (an independent think-tank), testified before Congress on the subject of border security.

In her testimony, Felbab-Brown expressed that a wall or a physical barrier on the U.S. border with Mexico will not significantly reduce drug flows to the United States.

“While essentially irrelevant for affecting drug flows to the United States, a physical barrier, including a see-through metal structure, comes with significant financial resource and counterproductive side-effects,” testified Felbab-Brown.

The reason that such a wall would be ineffective, explained Felbab-Brown, is that there are many different ways that cartels move drugs into the U.S., including tunnels, aircraft and seacraft. “Crucially,” she explained, “highly valuable drugs—namely, cocaine, heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and methamphetamines—are not smuggled on the backs of those who cross illegally.”

Instead, Felbab-Brown pointed out that, according to the DEA, hard drugs are most often smuggled into the U.S. through the 52 legal ports of entry on the border, places where walls and fences are already in heavy use.

In early April, KELOLAND News spoke with Steve Bell, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division about combatting drugs in the U.S. According to him, enforcement is only one part of an equation that must include education and treatment.

“Where there’s a demand, supply will always find a way,” Bell said. “We have to stop the demand.” That, he said, starts with education. “Anytime you put a tool in our toolbox, whether to seal up the border or stop all parcels coming in — I think that’s (a.) very unrealistic, and (b.) it won’t stop it from coming in — the only way we can truly stop the overdoses and the fentanyl coming in is to stop people wanting it, buying it, and doing everything they can to get it.”